Search continues for 5-year-old Fallbrook boy

A search was continuing today for a 5-year-old boy believed to have been swept into a storm-swollen creek in Rainbow on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 22 along with a man who was found dead in the creek.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the man nor the missing child. However, relatives of the child identified him to news crews as preschooler Phillip Campbell of Fallbrook. They said he was with a close family friend, Roland Phillips, 73, when the car they were in was apparently swept into the overflowing Rainbow Creek.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. that very rainy and windy Sunday, a 911 caller reported seeing what appeared to be a child being washed away by the rushing flood waters off the 4800 block of Fifth Street near Old Highway 395, according to Sheriff’s officials.

Sheriff’s Deputies from the Vista Station and Fallbrook Substation responded along with the North County Fire Protection District and a swift water rescue team. They found an adult body but dangerous conditions – high rapidly running water – prevented them from immediately pulling the victim to shore. The male victim was retrieved early Monday morning.

When the water receded later Monday morning, the wheels of an upside down car was spotted not far from where the body had been recovered. The car was pulled from the creek and no bodies were found, however, there was a car seat in the vehicle.

The submerged white sedan was found several hundred feet downstream from the Fifth Street crossing, which residents said was closed due to the raging and rising water in the creek. Rescue officials estimated the creek was eight feet higher than normal that Sunday