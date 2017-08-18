Senator drops caucus membership over criticism of president

RIVERSIDE – Sen. Jeff Stone, R-La Quinta, Aug. 17, announced his resignation from the California Legislative Jewish Caucus in response to the group’s criticism of President Donald Trump.

“When I was invited to join the Jewish caucus, I was expressly told that it was a non-partisan caucus, and the issues we were going to be involved with would focus on promoting the interests of the Jewish people in California and around the world,” Stone said in a prepared statement.

“Since the election of President Trump, it seems that there has been a divergence from the caucus’ original mission,” he said. “It has clearly become a vehicle for a legislative caucus that receives state resources to merely criticize our duly-elected president”

Stone was the sole Republican involved with the group.

He did not specify what acts of Trump-bashing had occurred, though several tweets by the caucus over the last two days took aim at the president after his official response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, with one re-tweet by the group saying “white supremacists have taken the White House.”

In a statement Thursday, the caucus condemned the president for saying there were “good people” on both sides who attended the racially charged Charlottesville demonstrations that turned deadly last Saturday.

The group emphasized the presence of neo-Nazis at the rallies but said nothing about counter-protesters identifying with the socialist Antifa movement, which some observers have blamed for stoking aggressions.

“We cannot and will not stand silently by as Trump gives voice to organizations steeped in an ideology of bigotry, hate and violence,” the caucus stated.