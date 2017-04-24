Supervisors approve initiations of general plan amendment proceedings for Harvest Valley land

The Riverside County board of supervisors approved the initiation of proceedings for a general plan amendment to change the land use designation of a 99-acre Harvest Valley City parcel.

The supervisors’ 4-0 vote April 11 authorizes Trip Hord Associates to initiate the process which would change the land’s general plan foundation component from rural community to community development and to amend the land use designation from estate density residential to medium density residential. The minimum lot size for the estate density residential designation is 2 acres while two- to five- dwelling units per acre are allowed under the medium density residential designation.

The approval of the initiation of general plan amendment proceedings does not approve the general plan amendment itself, and a rezone would also be necessary since the current A-2 heavy agriculture zoning stipulates a 10-acre minimum.

The property is north of Stowe Road, east of Richmond Road, south of Stetson Avenue and west of Stueber Lane. When the county’s General Plan Advisory Committee heard the proposed general plan amendment Aug. 25, the committee members felt that a foundation component change would be appropriate due to other foundation changes in the area and the general growth through the corridor.

During the Nov. 2 hearing of the county’s planning commission, the commissioners indicated that a change in land use designation to medium density residential could be compatible but warned that the implementation of the design would need to take the surrounding community’s larger lots into consideration. The planning commission also commented that integration of public parks and trails should be part of the design.

During the general plan amendment proceedings, an environmental analysis as well as a land use review will be conducted, and a public hearing will also precede any decision on the actual general plan amendment.