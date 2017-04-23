Supervisors approve Memorandum of Intent for Diamond Valley Lake Recreation Area

The Riverside County board of supervisors, who act as the board of the Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District, approved a Memorandum of Intent between the Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District, the Valley-Wide Recreation and Park District, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, the city of Hemet and the Eastern Municipal Water District, regarding the Diamond Valley Lake Recreation Area.

The supervisors’ 4-0 vote April 11 makes the Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District part of the effort to develop a uniform vision for implementing self-sustaining private and/or public-sector recreational improvements on property in the vicinity of Diamond Valley Lake, owned by the Metropolitan Water District, and the Memorandum of Intent also establishes a stakeholder implementation committee to advance the recreational projects.

The Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District manages and controls open space and recreational areas at Lake Skinner and at the Multi-Species Reserve adjacent to the Diamond Valley Lake Recreation Area. The district’s involvement in the planning and development of the Diamond Valley Lake Recreation Area will allow for cohesive and compatible facilities, trails and other recreation opportunities in the area.

The Memorandum of Intent will be non-binding unless a separate written agreement stipulates that a project identified through the process can proceed.