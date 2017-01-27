Supervisors OK proposed online property auction

RIVERSIDE – The Board of Supervisors Tuesday, Jan. 24, approved an online auction of more than 600 tax-defaulted properties throughout Riverside County.

In a 3-0 vote – with Supervisor John Tavaglione on medical leave – the board without comment authorized Treasurer-Tax Collector Don Kent to proceed with the program between April 27 and May 2.

The treasurer’s office is hoping that the digital bidding on houses and vacant parcels seized as a result of unpaid property taxes will net the county a minimum $12.52 million. The site Bid4Assets.com will handle the auction.

A total 611 properties are up for grabs. According to Treasurer-Tax Collector documents, minimum bid prices range from a few thousand dollars to more than $350,000 for county-seized real estate.

Locations with high concentrations of properties with unsatisfied liens include Anza, Corona, Desert Hot Springs, Indio, Moreno Valley, Perris and Riverside.

Before a property under lien can be sold off, it must be held in abeyance for at least five years.

The minimum bid amounts set by the county represent tax and sales costs. According to the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office, minimum prices will be reduced on some properties that do not generate buyer interest in the first round of bidding.

This year will mark the fifth year that the county has resorted to Internet-based auctioning for its entire portfolio of assets with tax liens.

Prospective bidders can view assets and enter bids in April at http://www.Bid4Assets.com/Riverside. Those without internet access can request offline bid forms by contacting Bid4Assets at (877) 427-7387.

A complete list of properties slated to be auctioned off can be found online by visiting http://riversidecountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Board/1000-Board-of-Supervisors near the bottom of the Jan. 24 policy agenda.

Anyone who needs additional assistance can contact the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office at (951) 955-3999.