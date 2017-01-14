Suspect arrested in Corona-area domestic assault that killed a man, injured a woman and child

GLEN IVY – Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect for a fatal attack on a man and assaults on a woman and child in a gated community in Glen Ivy, but more than 24 hours after the attack, investigators were still withholding the name of the suspect.

The injured woman remained hospitalized in critical condition, and the child was expected to survive the 3 a.m. Friday attack, sheriff’s Deputy Mike Vasquez said Saturday, Jan. 14.

“We’re calling this a domestic assault,” Vasquez said.

The victims were targeted shortly before 3 a.m. Friday in the 8400 block of Renwick Drive, in a enclave known as The Retreat, in Glen Ivy, just south of Corona.

According to Vasquez, deputies were called to the location to investigate reports of an assault and discovered the victims in a residence.

The male adult, whose identity was not immediately released, reportedly had been stabbed and was taken to a Riverside-area hospital, where he died.

At 2 p.m. Friday, deputies revealed in a Twitter message that no suspects were outstanding. “All involved parties identified and detained,” the message said.

The woman and child, whose identities also were not disclosed, were taken to a trauma center for treatment of unspecified wounds.

“The woman is in critical condition,” Vasquez said. “The child is expected to survive.”

This is the second homicide in the gated community this year. In March, a man was shot and died from his wounds after being taken to a hospital

Deputies asked anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955-2777.