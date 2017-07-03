THERMAL: Bee stings result in death of field worker

THERMAL – A field worker died in Thermal today after being stung by bees.

Riverside County firefighters responded at 9:31 a.m. to the area of Avenue 73 and Fillmore Street, where a man working in a field was stung and began suffering a medical emergency, said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

The man went into cardiac arrest and firefighters tried to resuscitate him, but he died on scene, Newman said. It was unclear how many times the man was stung.

The exact cause of death remained under investigation.