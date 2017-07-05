THERMAL: GoFundMe created for man who died after being stung by bee swarm

THERMAL – A GoFundMe page was created to help the family of a 49- year-old field worker who died in Thermal after being stung by a swarm of bees.

Riverside County firefighters responded at 9:31 a.m. Monday to the vicinity of Avenue 73 and Fillmore Street, where Gerardo Balbuena of Thermal was repeatedly stung while working in a field, said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Balbuena went into cardiac arrest and firefighters tried to resuscitate him, but he died at the scene, Newman said.

Balbuena left behind a wife, who is hospitalized for undisclosed reasons, and five children—one boy and four girls, according to a GoFundMe page created by a friend of the family. As of late morning, $1,940 of the $5,000 goal had been reached.

To view the page, visit https://www.gofundme.com/tragic-family-loss-please-help .