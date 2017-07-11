UCR to accept transfer applications for winter term

RIVERSIDE – For the first time in seven years, UC Riverside is accepting applications from community college students seeking to be admitted for the winter term, it was announced today.

UCR will process transfer applications until July 31— the deadline by which all documents must be submitted.

Campus officials said the last time the university accepted winter transfer applications was in 2010.

“Keeping in alignment with UCR’s deep commitment to the community college transfer population, the campus felt that providing an opportunity for transfer students to enter in the winter quarter is a strong signal that demonstrates that commitment in concrete terms,” said Emily Engelschall, director of undergraduate admissions.

Among the reasons for re-instituting winter transfers was to try to even out the new freshmen to transfer students ratio, which is just over 3-to-1 presently, UCR officials said.

The university admitted 6,719 transfer applicants for the upcoming fall term, compared to 5,985 in the 2016-17 academic year, according to Engelschall.

She said the total number of transfer applicants for 2017-18 was 9,765—roughly 100 less than the year before.

A total 25,062 freshmen, including 2,075 international students, have been admitted to UCR for 2017-18.

Applicants for midyear entry will be notified in September whether they’ve been accepted, according to Engelschall.

Fall classes begin on Sept. 28, and the winter term starts on Jan. 8.