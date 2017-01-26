Uncle reports body of 5-year-old nephew has been found

Tony Campbell sent a text to the Village News shortly before noon today that searchers had recovered the body of his 5-year-old nephew, Phillip Campbell, who, along with 73-year Roland Phillips, was swept into rain-swollen Rainbow Creek Sunday evening. More details to follow.
