UPDATED: PERRIS: DUI and excessive speed suspected in solo-vehicle wreck that killed Moreno Valley man

UPDATE: April 10, 3 p.m. (See original story below.)

PERRIS – Coroner officials have identified a man who died after the driver lost control of his speeding car and smashed broadside into a traffic signal pole Saturday, April 8.

The wreck, which one official called a “violent and unnecessary traffic collision fatality,” happened at the intersection of Indian Avenue and Markham Street in Perris.

The deadly accident, which officials have attributed to driving while under the influence and excessive speed, resulted in the death of the vehicle’s driver and sole occupant, who was later identified by coroner officials as Shawn Thompson, 35, of Moreno Valley.

After firefighters used the “Jaws of Life” to extricate the mortally injured driver from his destroyed car, medics rushed the victim to the trauma center at Riverside University Health System Medical Center in Moreno Valley for further evaluation and treatment.

Despite life-saving efforts, Thompson was pronounced dead at 9:04 p.m., just over two hours after the deadly collision.

Emergency first responders were dispatched to the major injury traffic accident about 4:48 p.m., after 911 callers reported the vehicle versus pole accident.

Callers reported to emergency dispatchers that the driver was badly injured and trapped inside their destroyed car, which was barely recognizable after the high-speed collision.

The wreck left vehicle parts, debris and personal items strewn throughout the intersection and across the entire roadway.

When Cal Fire/Riverside County firefighters arrived at the scene of the wreck, they found a white sedan that had sustained major damage and was wrapped around the traffic signal pole it collided into. A utility junction box was also destroyed in the accident.

Firefighters at the scene reported Thompson was gravely injured and trapped inside the mangled wreckage of his car.

While firefighters worked to free the victim from his mangled car, deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Perris Police Station’s Traffic Reconstruction Team responded to the scene of the fatal wreck and assumed the investigation.

“Further investigation indicated that the Nissan had been traveling northbound Indian Ave. at a high rate of speed,” Riverside Sheriff’s Sergeant J.P. Strang said after the conclusion of the department’s initial investigation into the accident.

“The Nissan spun out of control, struck the raised concrete center median, continued across the opposing lanes of traffic, and collided into the traffic signal pole along the southbound lanes,” Strang explained.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this investigation is encouraged to call Deputy Kiebach at the Perris Sheriff’s Station, (951) 210-1000. Callers can refer to incident file number PE170980069 and can remain anonymous. Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff’s CrimeTips online form.

ORIGINAL STORY

