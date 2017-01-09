Woman who was struck, killed by train identified

RIVERSIDE – A woman who was killed when she stepped in front of a commuter train on the west end of Riverside was identified today as a 37-year-old Cherry Valley resident who was reportedly distraught over a breakup.

Erika Hernandez died shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday after she was hit by the westbound Amtrak train near Railroad and Madison avenues.

According to Riverside police, Hernandez had been distraught over the end of a romantic relationship and apparently left a house minutes before she was killed on the Burlington Santa Fe Railroad tracks.

Riverside Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeff DeLaurie said she was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics less than 15 minutes later.

Rail line traffic was shut down for an unspecified period while an investigation was conducted.