Woman’s Body Found Inside Parked Car in Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY – Investigators today were trying to determine what led the death of a 40-year-old woman whose body was found inside a parked car in a Park and Ride lot in Moreno Valley.

Gloria Gutierrez, 40, was found dead at 6:14 p.m. Monday at 12255 Pigeon Pass Road.

California Highway Patrol officers, along with sheriff’s deputies and Riverside County firefighters, were sent to the scene on reports of a body inside a 1993 Lexus parked at the lot, according to CHP Officer Dan Olivas.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Riverside CHP Office at (951) 637-8000.