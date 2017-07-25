America’s oldest man, a Riverside County resident, dies

INDIAN WELLS – Funeral services are pending for a 111-year-old Indian Wells resident who had held the title of America’s oldest man since May 2016.

Clarence Lawrence Matthews, who died on Saturday in Indian Wells, was born in Oakland on May 1, 1906, and had lived in the Coachella Valley for more than 40 years.

Following his death, Richard Overton, a Texas resident who is also 111, takes over as the nation’s oldest living man, according to the Gerontology Research Group. Overton was born 10 days after Matthews.