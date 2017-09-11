Discover your spirituality; experience the kingdom of heaven now

Mary Bothwell

Special to Valley News

It can be easy to feel disconnected from the influence of good in the midst of a contentious world. It is always helpful to know how to find the peace needed to move forward constructively.

Understanding that the kingdom of heaven, that atmosphere of unending spiritual peace indicating God’s presence now, is within each one of us helps us to be in touch with our own spirituality. We realize that we can be aware of the atmosphere of God and good, wherever we are it resolves all kinds of difficulties.

I am giving a speech, “Experiencing Heaven Now,” 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Murrieta Public Library, 8 Town Square, near the corner of Kalmia Street and Adams Avenue in Murrieta. I will describe the perspective that comes from the example of Christ Jesus in the Bible and in Mary Baker Eddy’s book, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” which explains the teaching and healing done by Jesus in terms people can understand and repeat today.

I will discuss how the kingdom of heaven permeates and transforms our entire being to bring healing and how to recognize the presence of this kingdom by understanding the characteristics of God, divine love, truth and life. She will also share examples of healing in her own and others’ lives, including an instantaneous healing of a longtime addiction to alcohol.

Mary Bothwell has worked for many years in engineering and management positions related to remote sensing and robotic exploration of space at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. As exhilarating and rewarding as this work was to her, she treasured the idea of being able to help others find healing through prayer. Ultimately, she left her position in space exploration to become a full-time Christian Science practitioner. Bothwell is a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship and travels frequently from her home in Pasadena, California, to speak to audiences about Christian Science healing.