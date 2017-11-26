F-I-G-H-T the spiritual fight, Part One: ‘F’

The “F” stands for “Faith in Jesus Christ.”

There’s no getting around it. We are in a spiritual war. We aren’t in a war with people, although that happens, but with our scheming, vile, enemy: the devil. The apostle Paul was perfectly clear about what kind of war we’re in when he wrote to the struggling believers in Ephesus, and to us today, when he said to “stand firm against all the strategies of the devil.

“For we are not fighting against flesh-and-blood enemies, but against evil rulers and authorities of the unseen world, against mighty powers in this dark world, and against evil spirits in the heavenly places,” according to Ephesians 6:11-12.

At first glance these words might cause us to be a little fearful and even intimidated. How is it possible to defeat an invisible enemy? What does it take to win such a war?

The key to victory does not come by human means or worldly strategies. It comes first and foremost through faith In Jesus Christ. God’s word is clear when it said, “For every child of God defeats this evil world, and we achieve this victory through our faith. And who can win this battle against the world? Only those who believe that Jesus is the Son of God,” in 1 John 5:4-5.

The bottom line is that winning the spiritual fight is absolutely possible but only through faith in Jesus Christ.

Check in later for the “I” in F-I-G-H-T.

Pastor Zac

Zachary Elliott is the lead pastor at Fusion Christian Church located in Temecula. He can be contacted at (951) 676-8511. For more information, visit www.myfusionchurch.com.