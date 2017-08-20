How to face your problems

We can rejoice, too, when we run into problems and trials, for we know that they help us develop endurance. And endurance develops strength of character, and character strengthens our confident hope of salvation. And this hope will not lead to disappointment. For we know how dearly God loves us.

Romans 5:3-5

Why? It’s the question each and every one of us has asked when life seems to hit the fan. We wonder if God has left us, if he really loves us at all or maybe he’s just mean and he’s punishing us. We all go through the emotional roller coaster that dealing with our problems brings.

The truth is that God hasn’t left you and he isn’t being mean. He actually loves you more than you could possibly imagine.

Romans 5:3-5 said, “We can rejoice, too, when we run into problems and trials, for we know that they help us develop endurance. And endurance develops strength of character, and character strengthens our confident hope of salvation. And this hope will not lead to disappointment. For we know how dearly God loves us.”

There are two truths you desperately need to know while facing problems in life. If you know these two truths you can rejoice even when facing difficulty.

The first truth is that whenever you’re facing a problem in life it means God is making you better. It’s right in the middle of those tough times that God shows us more of himself. He teaches us to trust him more and to never quit.

The second truth is that whenever you’re facing a problem in life it means God really loves you. You might not feel like he does at the moment, but the Bible is very clear that his immense love for you knows no bounds. His love is not based on your feeling; it’s based on his character and his word.

Maybe you could pray something like this today, “God, I want to thank you for this problem. I know you’re making me better even through this, because you love me so much. Help me to learn what you want me to learn and to trust you. Thank you for loving me so much.”

If you begin to face your problems in life with this kind of attitude, it will make every problem that much sweeter.

In him,

Pastor Zac

Fusion Christian Church

www.myfusionchurch.com