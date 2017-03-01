‘Increase Your Faith in Jehovah’ event presented by Jehovah’s Witnesses of Mira Loma

TEMECULA – The upcoming circuit assembly hosted by Jehovah’s Witnesses of Mira Loma Assembly Hall in Mira Loma, California, invites the community to attend the “Increase Your Faith in Jehovah!” discussion. The program theme at the second bi-annual, one-day event is based on Hebrews 11:6. The assembly will provide encouragement and helpful guidance on building and maintaining strong faith. Full utilization of the Bible will help people navigate successfully in their lives and help them to effectively assist others.
Principal questions to be answered at the program include: What is true faith? How is it shown? Why is it necessary in all circumstances to have faith? What benefits come from meditating on word pictures about God? What is, “the sin that easily entangles us,” and how can we avoid it? And what gives us confidence those with genuine faith will be rewarded?
The one-day, free educational program hopes to be of specific help to individuals and families alike in the community. All are warmly invited. The assemblies and conventions are free of charge and attended by people from a variety of cultures, religions and backgrounds. They put high importance on making everyone feel comfortable and welcome. All attendees are encouraged to bring their Bible. A free Bible is available to download at www.jw.org. Additional highlights not to be missed are the beautiful orchestral arrangements played before the morning and afternoon sessions and the baptism of young and elderly witnesses. It is recommended that attendees bring a lunch for the mid-day break. The program will be held Saturday, March 4, at 9:30 a.m. at the Mira Loma Assembly Hall, 3300 Cornerstone Drive, in Mira Loma, California.
For more information, visit www.jw.org.
Jehovah’s Witnesses, as your baptism candidates ready themselves for your event, consider question #2:
“Do you understand that your dedication and baptism IDENTIFY you as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in association with God’s spirit-directed organization? Having answered yes to these questions, candidates are in a right heart condition to undergo Christian baptism.”
The organization teaches that God expects exclusive devotion, yet loyalty is given to an organization comprised by man. Col 3:2 This preaching work hypocritically leads potential JWs to dedicate their life to the organization. Exod. 20:4,5; Matt 22:36,37; Rom 1:21,22,25
To the nation of Israel, God WAS salvation. To JWs, the ORGANIZATION is salvation, which is spiritual idolatry. As you listen to talks regarding increasing your faith in “Jehovah”, you will be told this can only be accomplished through the organization by building your faith in it, as well as in the Governing Body.
“Bible students need to get acquainted with the organization of the “one flock” Jesus spoke about at John 10:16. They must appreciate that identifying themselves with Jehovah’s organization is ESSENTIAL TO THEIR SALVATION. (Rev. 7:9, 10, 15) Therefore, we should start directing our Bible students to the organization as soon as a Bible study is established.” KM 11/’90 p 1
Yet, it is also said by the WT in the same month –
“As Christians, we face up to similar challenges today. We CANNOT take part in any modern version of idolatry—be it worshipful gestures toward an image or symbol or the IMPUTING OF SALVATION to a person or an ORGANIZATION.” WT ‘90/11/11 p 26
These two contrasting teachings show the hypocritical and CROOKED path that JWs unwittingly present to the hearer at their neighbor’s door.
When the devil took Jesus up to a high place showing him all the EARTHLY kingdoms, Jesus said, “Worship the Lord your God and SERVE HIM ONLY” Luke 3:8 JWs may mouth these words, but in reality they struggle to serve two masters, “Jehovah” and the organization.
Read, JWs! “No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.” Matt 6:24
Serving God successfully is through accepting and serving Christ with the guidance of Holy Spirit. Serving the organization is through your donations and presenting yourself as it’s slave. 2 Cor 11:4
The GB and elder body are leading their sheep astray.
“These people are springs without water and mists driven by a storm. Blackest darkness is reserved for them. For they mouth empty, boastful words and, by appealing to the lustful desires of the flesh, they entice people who are just escaping from those who live in error. THEY PROMISE THEM FREEDOM, while they themselves are slaves of depravity—for “PEOPLE ARE SLAVES TO WHATEVER HAS MASTERED THEM.” If they have escaped the corruption of the world by knowing our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and are again entangled in it and are overcome, they are worse off at the end than they were at the beginning.” 2 Pet 2:17-20
“‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind’; and, ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’” Luke 10:27
This does not require an organization.
What should be the motivating message to be preached by true ministers of God? As John the Baptist said,
“A voice of one calling in the desert, ‘Prepare the way for the Lord, make straight paths for him. Every valley shall be filled in, every mountain and hill made low. The crooked roads shall become straight, the rough ways smooth. And all mankind will see God’s salvation.” Luke 3:4-6
A Great Deception – http://pearl-anillustration.blogspot.com/
http://www.christsdisciple.com