‘Increase Your Faith in Jehovah’ event presented by Jehovah’s Witnesses of Mira Loma

TEMECULA – The upcoming circuit assembly hosted by Jehovah’s Witnesses of Mira Loma Assembly Hall in Mira Loma, California, invites the community to attend the “Increase Your Faith in Jehovah!” discussion. The program theme at the second bi-annual, one-day event is based on Hebrews 11:6. The assembly will provide encouragement and helpful guidance on building and maintaining strong faith. Full utilization of the Bible will help people navigate successfully in their lives and help them to effectively assist others.

Principal questions to be answered at the program include: What is true faith? How is it shown? Why is it necessary in all circumstances to have faith? What benefits come from meditating on word pictures about God? What is, “the sin that easily entangles us,” and how can we avoid it? And what gives us confidence those with genuine faith will be rewarded?

The one-day, free educational program hopes to be of specific help to individuals and families alike in the community. All are warmly invited. The assemblies and conventions are free of charge and attended by people from a variety of cultures, religions and backgrounds. They put high importance on making everyone feel comfortable and welcome. All attendees are encouraged to bring their Bible. A free Bible is available to download at www.jw.org. Additional highlights not to be missed are the beautiful orchestral arrangements played before the morning and afternoon sessions and the baptism of young and elderly witnesses. It is recommended that attendees bring a lunch for the mid-day break. The program will be held Saturday, March 4, at 9:30 a.m. at the Mira Loma Assembly Hall, 3300 Cornerstone Drive, in Mira Loma, California.

For more information, visit www.jw.org.