The Interfaith Council presents a ‘Night of Music’

TEMECULA – The Interfaith Council of Murrieta and Temecula Valley will present its annual “Night of Music” Sunday, April 23, at 6:30 p.m. The program will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church, 31143 Nicolas Road, in Temecula and will feature groups and singers of various faiths from throughout the community. The evening is free to everyone and will be appealing to all ages. A reception will follow.

Some of the performers scheduled include the Bells of Hope bell choir from Hope Lutheran Church, the Murrieta Stake choir from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, performers from the Sikh faith, Nathan and Elizabeth Cox on cello and violin and many more.

The Interfaith Council promotes interfaith dialogue and cooperation to serve the community. Meetings are held on the second Tuesday of every month at noon. For more information, call (951) 698-6116.