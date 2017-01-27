Local Students Serve in Ministry

ASUZA – Four local Azusa Pacific University students served in ministry through the Center for Student Action during the fall semester.

Students serving were Hadasa Castro of Menifee and Temecula residents Morgan Lawrence, Matthew Catibayan and Alexandra Citta.

Throughout the year, students have numerous opportunities to build relationships in the city of Azusa, greater Los Angeles area and Mexico. From assisting in food banks to providing after school tutoring and mentoring, the Center for Student Action at Azusa Pacific mobilizes and educates students toward responsible and transformational service locally and globally through a collaborative network of offices and programs.

