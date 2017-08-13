Having a positive life change is possible

“Put off your old self, which is being corrupted by its deceitful desires… put on the new self, created to be like God in true righteousness and holiness.” Ephesians 4:22, 24

If you want to get healthy and lose weight, you have to stop eating unhealthy foods and start eating healthy foods. You will never reach your health goals if you continue to eat Twinkies. You have to start eating vegetables instead. It’s the law of replacing the bad with the good.

This law applies to every area of your life, especially your spiritual life. If you want to have a positive life change and grow spiritually, you have to replace bad life habits with good life habits.

This verse means you’ve got a choice to make because change is a choice.

It’s choosing to put off unforgiveness and put on forgiveness. Instead of being selfish, make the choice to live a generous life. Instead of being lazy and living without ambition, put on a solid work ethic and work as unto the Lord.

It’s easy to be an unforgiving, selfish and lazy person. Isn’t it? In fact, we are all really good at it, but you’ll never be happy in life if you don’t forgive. You’ll never be fulfilled if you’re not generous, and you’ll never get anywhere in life if you don’t work hard.

You see just choosing not to do wrong isn’t enough to experience positive life change. It must go further than that. You must choose to do right in the place of wrong.

If you make this choice, not only will you experience a happier and more fulfilled life you will become the person God created you to be. You will become like him.

Live on purpose,

Pastor Zac

Zac Elliot is the pastor of Fusion Christian Church in Temecula. For more information, visit www.myfusionchurch.com.