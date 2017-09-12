“Though the fig tree does not bud and there are no grapes on the vines, though the olive crop fails and the fields produce no food, though there are no sheep in the pen and no cattle in the stalls, yet I will rejoice in the Lord, I will be joyful in God my Savior.”

Habakkuk 3:17-18

Life doesn’t always go as planned, does it? Have you ever been in a situation where you plan and plan, work and work and only hit wall after wall? Been there, done that, and I’ll probably do it again sometime down the road.

How do you deal with these times that don’t seem to go according to plan?

You have to make a decision that when life doesn’t go your way you’re going to praise God anyway.

So what do you do when there’s no food in the fridge, you didn’t get that raise and the bills keep piling up? You praise God anyway.

Why? Because praising God has nothing to do with your circumstances and everything to do with who he is.

Do you want to know why you can’t see your way out of your problem? It’s because you keep looking at your problem and not the one who can solve your problem.

It’s only when we look to God and praise him anyway that we start to find joy and rejoicing even in our troubles. It’s when we realize how powerless we are and how powerful He is that our life problems become manageable.

So make the life transforming decision that when life doesn’t go your way you’re going to praise him anyway. Only then will you begin to experience true joy.

Live on purpose,

Pastor Zac

Fusion Christian Church