The divine exchange heals

Lynn Donovan

Special to Valley News

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” Matthew 11:28-30

I am a God of the great exchange.

I am the giver of good gifts. This truth often appears as a paradox and a puzzle. My children refrain to seek the exchange out of ignorance or fear.

I give beauty for ashes, blessing instead of curses, healing in place of disease, love over rejection and salvation over damnation.

The divine exchange is a holy encounter, a moment of intimacy, a vulnerable giving of a wounding, the surrender of injustice, the place of trust into my hands of memories of painful pasts, cruel childhoods, broken promises and failed expectations. It is a beautiful exchange of lost dreams.

My children cling to these places in their soul. They are nurtured, cultivated and protected. But when these wounds are viewed in the Spirit, they appear gaping, seeping and infected gashes that covertly seep into other healthy areas of the mind, body, soul and emotions.

Jesus, my Son, is the healer. His resurrection ushered in many gifts to mankind, see Ephesians 4:8. He willingly, lovingly and with tenderhearted kindness brokers the great exchange.

My child, do not delay your exchange. Offer to Jesus your wounding. Ask Him for the exchange. Give Him your pain and ask Him for a new gift. Then walk with Him this day, and you will be free indeed. Ask Him for your new dream today.

Jesus, today I seek this divine exchange. Take my wounding, fear and failures. Heal the places of hurt in my heart and mind. Pour out your healing over these areas and release the gifts that you have for me in their place. Thank you for the sacrifice you made that I am healed and made whole through your love. In Your name, Jesus, I pray. Amen.