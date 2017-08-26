Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves. Philippians 2:3

In ancient Greek mythology, there was once a man named Narcissus who noticed his reflection in the still of the stream. He immediately fell in love with his reflection and sat there gazing at his beauty night and day. Eventually, the slave of self-love died of thirst all alone by the stream.

If you want to win friends and keep them, you have to get rid of the narcissism in your life and consider others above yourself.

Philippians 2:3 said, “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourself.”

Let’s be honest, we all have a little selfishness in us. But as we all know selfishness can destroy relationships faster than anything.

The first step to winning friends and keeping them is to realize that relationships are not about you. That’s why the Bible tells us to value others above ourselves.

Do you want to know how to win friends and keep them? Make it obvious to the people in your life that they are important to you. Value them. Tell them you love them because they need to hear it from your mouth. Treat them with kindness because there’s no such thing as a mean friend. Go out of your way to care for them because they need to know they’re valuable. Say nice things about them in public because that’s what friends do.

I’m sure you want all these things done for you. Why don’t you do them for others? In short, be the friend you’ve always wanted to have.

If you start living a life that really values others, you will never be lacking in life-long friendships. You will begin to experience what true, godly relationships are supposed to be like.

Live on purpose,

Pastor Zac

www.myfusionchurch.com