You’re designed for God’s family

“God decided in advance to adopt us into his own family by bringing us to himself through Jesus Christ. This is what he wanted to do, and it gave him great pleasure,” according to Ephesians 1:5.

Have you ever wondered where you belong in life? You’re not alone. People all over the planet are asking the same question, but there’s only one answer: You belong in God’s family.

God decided a long time ago to make you part of his family. Ephesians 1:5 said in the New Living Translation, “God decided in advance to adopt us into his own family by bringing us to himself through Jesus Christ. This what he wanted to do, and it gave him great pleasure.”

God loves his family, and he has done everything he could possibly do to have you as part of it. He sent his Son, Jesus, to die on the cross for your sins. That’s how much he treasures a relationship with you.

Building his family is the single greatest work God is doing around the world, and that family is called the church. It’s what he’s building. Jesus said, “I will build my church” in Matthew 16:18, and nothing can stop it.

The problem we face is our culture says church and God’s family is irrelevant, unnecessary and outdated. Nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, God’s church is the only family that will last for eternity.

So if God decided to adopt us into his family, sent Jesus to die on the cross so we can be part of his family and nothing can stop him from building his family, the church, then the question is: Why are we not making God’s family a priority in our lives?

You will never find or fulfill your God-given purpose outside of his family. This belonging is where you will discover life’s true meaning. This family is what you were designed for. The church is where you belong.

In him,

Pastor Zac

Zac Elliott is the pastor of Fusion Christian Church in Temecula. For more information, visit www.myfusionchurch.com.