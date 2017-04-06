Archibald’s Drive-Thru Menifee location is a sports-lover’s dream

Menifee’s newest eatery, Archibald’s Drive-Thru, isn’t just the best place in town to grab a burger, beer and some DUI Fries, with walls plastered with sports memorabilia and 14 big-screen televisions, it’s a sports lover’s dream.

Serving a bit of everything from pancakes and waffles, to mouthwatering angus beef burgers, hot dogs and fresh from the garden salads, Archibald’s menu is designed to please even the pickiest of eaters. The Menifee location, which will open Monday, April 10, is serving as a franchise model for Archibald’s. Franchise information can be found online at www.archibaldsburgers.com.

General Manager Omar Roman has been with Archibald’s for 12 years and says the new Menifee location is different from the other restaurants with a roomier layout and bar area.

“We implemented some changes to the menu, perfected it to make everything more operational which is what makes it different from what we have right now,” Roman explained, adding that they hope to be ready to franchise in about eight months.

With a double drive-thru that opens at 5:30 a.m. daily, look for everything on this menu from Archibald’s Incredible Breakfast Burrito – two scrambled eggs, cheese, hash browns and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham or carne asada rolled into a soft, warm, flour tortilla – to homemade waffles topped with strawberries a whipped cream. Can’t get out of bed in the morning? Well, that’s OK too, Archibald’s serves breakfast all-day, every day.

For those in search of a delicious lunch or dinner, be sure to try the Monster Burger. This delectable treat features two one-third pound, certified angus beef patties, bacon, avocado, double cheese, Thousand Island dressing, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles served piping hot and fresh from the grill on a sesame seed bun. If the Monster Burger doesn’t appeal to you, Archibald’s offers a variety of sandwiches including a club sandwich, pastrami sandwich served with mustard and pickles on a French roll, and a chili cheeseburger, complete with mustard, onion and pickles.

“Our burgers are really good, we only use certified angus beef on all of our burgers. Our pastrami is also certified angus beef,” Roman said.

Diners can make any sandwich or burger a combo with fries and a 22-ounce drink for just a few dollars more. For those who want more to choose from, why not try the incredible combo with a 32-ounce drink and your choice of fried zucchini, onion rings chili fries or huge fries?

While it might seem that Archibald’s is all about the sandwiches, the restaurant offers salads for diners who want something on the lighter side. Check out the Poppy Seed & Fruit Salad with chicken and poppy seed dressing or the Greek Salad with a light balsamic vinaigrette dressing, both salads will leave you feeling full while cutting back on the calories.

“Our salads are all made with fresh grilled chicken breast, fresh fruits and fresh vegetables,” Roman said.

For those who just want to come out for one of the restaurant’s 10 beers on tap – served up at a chilly 29 degrees Fahrenheit using the trademarked Blizzard System – and to watch the big game, try an order of crispy fried zucchini, some onion rings or Archibald’s world famous DUI Fries, a mouthwatering combination of crisp fried French fries, topped with chili, cheese, carne asada, pastrami and yes, even bacon.

“We have the Blizzard System here which pours your beer out at 29 degrees,” Roman said, adding that the restaurant will carry IPAs and craft beers as well as the usual standbys. “We are looking into a selection of wines and will possibly add wine-based cocktails.”

Roman said visitors to Archibald’s Drive-Thru in Menifee can expect a different dining experience than what they are used to.

“We offer fresh food fast, and for those who want to stick around and watch the big game, well we offer that too,” he said. “At Archibald’s it’s all about providing diners with the food they crave and the service they deserve.”

Menifee Archibald’s, located at 28881 Newport Road, is open Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 a.m. until midnight and offers a separate meeting room that seats 50 for parties, meetings and events and is available at no charge to customers.

For more information, visit www.archibaldsburgers.com.