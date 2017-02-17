Archibald’s drive-thru to open soon, now hiring

MENIFEE – The Archibald’s experience will be like no other. Great food, “A Blizzard System serving Ice Cold Beer,” an atmosphere full of sports memorabilia and several large TV’s to watch all the games on.

The diverse menu has something for everyone. From serving breakfast all day every day to the Tex-Mex menu, great burgers and many tasty sandwiches Archibald’s food is the absolute “Best” in town.

To serve guests as fast as possible, Archibald’s will have added a double drive-thru to the restaurant. Great food and great customer service has been Archibald’s motto for over 17 years now.

CEO Andy Sehremelis, a lifelong sports fan, grew up working with his father in the restaurant business. Since 2000 when the first Archibald has opened, it has now prospered to Menifee being the sixth restaurant in the company.

Grab a friend or a family member and head down to the newest Archibald’s restaurant. The opening will be the first or second week in March.

Archibald’s, featuring great food, a great meeting place, and the “Coldest Beer in town,” is now hiring for the Menifee location. Job seekers are encouraged to apply at the restaurant located at 28881 Newport Road in Menifee from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.