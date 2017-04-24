Bel Vino Winery to host Mother’s Day Brunch May 14

It’s essential to celebrate the important women in our lives – our mothers and mother figures. To add to their special day, the Bel Vino Winery has the perfect option for those looking for a beautiful setting to backdrop Mother’s Day celebrations.

As part of the celebration, guests can enjoy a buffet brunch, prepared with the best ingredients by the Bel Vino’s Bistro staff instead of forcing a family member or friend to host, cook and prepare a meal that not everyone will enjoy. Because of the Bel Vino’s top meal options, everyone will find something to their liking.

The egg bar will feature scrambled eggs, frittata, and quiche with various topping selections, including tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, spinach, ham, bacon and cheddar. The bagel bar will feature premium toppings, including smoked salmon and prosciutto. Guests can also enjoy premium applewood smoked ham from the carving station, and all guests can enjoy spring salads with mixed greens roasted beets, candy striped beets, watermelon radish, shaved carrots, pistachios, goat cheese and raspberry vinaigrette.

Other options include chicken and waffles, sausage, bacon, pancakes; country potatoes, fruit, yogurt parfaits, assorted pastries and assorted desserts. Drinks included are bottomless mimosas and nonalcoholic drinks. Guests can purchase beer and wine at an additional cost.

As a way to serve as many guests as possible, there will be two different opportunities May 14, for guests to enjoy brunch with their families and friends at their leisure; one seating will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and the second will be held from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Of course, once guests have finished their meals, they are welcome to enjoy beautiful views from the hillside while enjoying some of their favorite wines from the wine bar.

The cost for guests are $83.99 for non-members, $71.06 for members, and $29.67 for children. Tax and gratuity are included. Due to limited seating, reservations are necessary for the Mother’s Day brunch. The reservations can be made by calling info@belvinowinery.com, or by calling (951) 676-6414.

Bel Vino is located at 33515 Rancho California Road Temecula. For more information on the winery, call (951) 676-6414 or go to www.belvinowinery.com.