Birthday fun at Cougar Vineyard & Winery

Valley News reader Amber Reeder, recently celebrated her birthday with some friends at Cougar Vineyard & Winery, located at 39870 De Portola Road in Temecula. Pictured are Jen Wion, Andrea Reeder, Jenna Reeder, Amber Reeder and Denise Abcede. Courtesy photo
During a birthday celebration at Cougar Vineyard & Winery, Amber Reeder, ordered a meat and cheese platter to accompany her wine choices. “It was a great deal at less than $20,” she said. Courtesy photo
This happy guitar player is just one of the many musicians who perform at Cougar Vineyard & Winery. Live music happens every Friday at the winery from 5-8 p.m. and don’t miss the drink specials from 7-8 p.m. While at the winery on Fridays, stay for some mouthwatering Italian food at Sangio’s Deli which is open until 7 p.m. Live music is also performed on Sundays from 2-5 p.m. Courtesy photo
Just a little thing, our music is 5-8p on Friday evenings with drink specials from 7-8p. Deli open until 7p on Fridays too.
Cheers!
Jennifer
Thanks Jennifer, we are updating it now! Everyone should go out to Cougar, and while you are there, make sure you try their wonderful food while you sip on the amazing wines! KH