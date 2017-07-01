Choices Buffet to offer summer discount specials in July, August at Pala

PALA – Choices, Southern California’s largest buffet, will offer summer discount specials starting July 3 until Aug. 31 at Pala Casino Spa & Resort.

From 4-9 p.m., each Tuesday and Thursday, Choices will offer its popular All-You-Can-Eat Lobster special. Dining starts at $46 per person for guests and Privilege Club members and regular discounts will apply. Pearl card members and one guest will be $36.80 per person; Gold members and one guest, $32.20 per person; Platinum and one guest, $23 per person and Elite members and one guest will be free.

From 4-9 p.m. each Monday and Wednesday, Choices will offer a new All-You-Can Eat Snow Crab special. Dining for regular guests and Privilege Card members will be $30.74 per person; Pearl members and one guest will be $24.59 per person; Gold and one guest, $$21.52 per person; Platinum and one guest, $15.37 per person and Elite and one guest, free.

Pala’s 60+ Club members also will enjoy a permanent 30 percent discount for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday through Friday starting Monday, July 3. That discount, normally available each Tuesday when the 60+ Club meets, is being expanded to all five weekdays on a permanent basis.

Limited reservations will be accepted for parties of eight or more. Call (760) 510-2299 or visit choicesreservations@palacasino.com. Choices does not offer children’s prices. Pala Privileges membership is free at the Privileges Center in the casino.

Pala Casino Spa & Resort includes a Las Vegas-style casino with 2,000 slot machines, 80 table games and 15 poker tables; a 507-room hotel; a 10,000-square-foot, full-service spa and salon that features 14 treatment rooms; a state-of-the-art fitness center; swimming pool with 12 private poolside cabanas, and dual-temperature outdoor whirlpool hot tub. Pala also offers 11 restaurants and 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. Pala Casino Spa & Resort is an AAA Four-Diamond Award winner for 12 consecutive years. The new Pala RV Resort opened May 23, 2016, and offers 100 parking sites for RVs and trailers from 55 to 70 feet and full-service amenities for RVers. Pala RV Resort is rated a perfect 10/10*/10 by Good Sam, the national RV Resort rating publication. Trailer Life and Motorhome magazines awarded Pala RV Resort its Gold Awards for 2016 as Best RV Resort Casino and Best Campground Resort. Its state-of-the-art Pala Spa was named the No. 3 spa in North America and the No. 1 spa in the State of California and the entire casino industry for 2016. The ranking marked the 11th consecutive year that Pala Spa has been ranked in the Top 100 and Top 10. Pala Casino Spa & Resort was voted Best Casino in San Diego by the public in the 10News.com annual A-List poll sponsored by KGTV-TV 10 News in San Diego. For more information, visit www.palacasino.com.