Did you know?

TEMECULA – Tipping men and women who work in the food service industry is commonplace in the United States and Canada, where citizens typically tip between 15 and 20 percent when dining out at restaurants. But American and Canadian travelers about to depart for overseas destinations may want to familiarize themselves with the practices regarding gratuities before their planes touch down.

Some countries automatically add gratuities onto customers’ bills. For example, the government in Dubai mandates that a 10 percent service charge be added to all hotel, restaurant and bar bills. This service charge is then divided by the staff at the establishment, making the charge the equivalent of a tip. Diners in Morocco, where the gratuity is sometimes included in the bill, might be surprised to learn that a 10 percent tip in that country is considered generous. Tips are included in the bill in Costa Rica, where travelers need not feel obligated to leave any additional gratuities. Service is often included in the bill within the United Kingdom as well, though travelers should inspect the bill before assuming gratuity was included. Visitors to Spain should not feel obligated to leave a gratuity larger than 13 percent, and even a tip in the range of 7 percent is considered acceptable.