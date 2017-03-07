Espadin new restaurant and bar project in Old Town Temecula

TEMECULA – Temecula Valley Winery Management announces plans for a new restaurant and bar concept set to open in Old Town Temecula summer 2017. Espadin is inspired by the vibrant flavors of Mexico and the Yucatan along with the rich, festive history mezcal plays in the Mexican culture.

The new edition to Old Town will offer an elevated version of fresh, approachable Mexican food, another highlight: the extensive, fresh bar program that will be included in the new concept.

“We’re emphasizing the agave-based spirits, tequila and its smoky counterpart mezcal, stocking a combined 100 selections with spirit tasting flights available,” Director of Restaurant Operation Spencer Szczygiel said. “When mixed in cocktails, we’re balancing spirits with freshly juiced citrus, fruit and produce to create fun, approachable cocktails made to order – there will be no sweet and sour mix, just hand pressed lime and house- made mixers.”

Espadin will inspire feelings of festivity, gathering with friends and family to enjoy, relax, celebrate and have a good time.

Located at 28544 Old Town Front Street next to their current restaurant and bar, Crush & Brew, Espadin is set to revitalize the corner of Front Street and Fifth Street. Espadin will be open for lunch and dinner, Monday through Sunday, along with brunch on Saturday and Sunday. Follow Espadin’s progress towards opening as they post frequent updates on their social media platforms including pictures of menu items, influences on design and cocktail inspiration.

Temecula Valley Winery Management is a full-service winery management and development company. TVWM partners with clients to deliver quality and value through expertise using proven solutions and provided resources for winery and restaurant development and management.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/Espadin-693123084180710/ or www.instagram.com/espadin_temecula/.