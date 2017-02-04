Fazeli Cellars brings Valentine’s romance with five-course meal Feb. 11

Going to a beautiful winery with a fantastic variety of wines to choose from can be a very romantic experience for a couple, but as a way to add an additional layer of elegance, Fazeli Cellars has announced that it will have a five-course dinner Feb. 11. This will give folks the opportunity to celebrate love a little early and truly relish their partner without worrying about working the next day, as Valentine’s lands midweek this year.

While Fazeli’s will be open regular hours for wine tasting and tours, once 6 p.m. arrives Feb. 11, guests who have reserved their table will be able to enjoy a romantic evening that features elegance and excellence. Music will be playing throughout the dinner, and Champagne will be handed to guests as they walk through the door to their tables.

The menu for the Valentine’s Day meal has been thoughtfully prepared by the Fazeli Cellars staff, and each course has been prepared with the best ingredients possible.

For the first course, guests will be able to enjoy decadent caviar vol au vent, which is puff pastry filled with lemon and dill crème fraiche and topped with fine caviar and chives. For the second course, guest can enjoy a baby arugula and fennel salad, dressed with amaretto soaked oranges and a roasted almond vinaigrette. The third course will feature seared sea scallops, served with a Tuscan kale risotto and finished with a Meyer lemon agrodolce. For the fourth course, guests can enjoy tournedos rossini − petite beef tenderloin with black winter truffles, served with haricot vert, baby carrots and garlic mashed potatoes, then finished with a Khayyam demi-glace. The fifth course, dessert, will allow guests to enjoy chocolate and hazelnut cream filled profiterole, served with a cognac marinated fruit compote, cocoa dust and orange crème Chantilly.

As Fazeli Cellars is a high-quality winery, each course will be paired with a wine from the winery’s expansive library, so there is no concern about being uncertain of which wine to order. All guests have to do is enjoy each other and the fantastic meal placed before them.

In true owner BJ Fazeli fashion, there is an additional layer of indulgence for the Valentine’s Day guests to Fazeli Cellars − an additional dessert table will boast dessert bites, coffee and a chocolate fountain with strawberries.

Reservations are required for the Valentine’s Dinner, so it’s best to make a reservation as soon as possible.

The cost for the Fazeli Cellars five course dinner is $100 per person for members, $120 per person for non-members. Fazeli Cellars is located at 37320 De Portola Road in Temecula. For more information or to make reservations for Legacy at Fazeli Cellars, call (951) 303-3366, or visit www.fazelicellars.com.