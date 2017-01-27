Fazeli Cellars features Friday prime rib dinner with Legacy at Fazeli

Friday night is traditionally known as date night, and Temecula has endless options for those who want to wine and dine their special someone. Fazeli Cellars has a new special for Fridays that will be sure to leave every guest feeling pampered.

Fazeli Cellars will offer Legacy dinner, a three-course meal for two on Friday nights, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The meal comes with a bottle of wine, which will pair perfectly with guests’ choice of prime rib, roast Cornish hen or vegetarian entree. Diners do not have to be familiar with Fazeli Cellars and its fabulous winery to enjoy the decadent meal that is offered, but for those who are already familiar, they can be happy to know that the same care that goes into the winery’s other events will go into their Friday night meal as well.

To add an extra element of elegance and romance, each Legacy dinner will also have live music, with various performances featured every night. This music is in addition to the live music traditionally performed during the weekend afternoons at Fazeli Cellars. To see who is performing on a particular Friday night, guests can visit www.fazelicellars.com/events.html.

Guests can enjoy the beautiful scenery of Temecula’s rolling hillsides and wine country before their meal, sampling wines from the expansive assortment available, and settle in for a luxurious night of fantastic flavors from Baba Joon’s Kitchen. This Legacy meal is the perfect option for anyone looking to celebrate a special occasion, to romance someone or to simply enjoy the end of the week with a fabulous meal and fantastic company.

Legacy for two at Fazeli Cellars for costs $79.95 for wine club members and $99.95 for non-members. Fazeli Cellars is located at 37320 De Portola Road in Temecula. For more information or to make reservations for Legacy at Fazeli Cellars, call (951) 303-3366, or visit www.fazelicellars.com.