Friday Nite Live at Bel Vino starts Feb. 3 at 6 p.m.

TEMECULA – Bel Vino Winery is excited to present Friday Nite Live Friday evenings starting Feb. 3 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the newly remodeled Barrel Room. The event will offer free admission, live music, bistro dining, wine, beer, specialty cocktails and happy hour from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The featured band Feb. 3 will be Shoot 4 Tuesday. Other bands in the line up include the VIB, Barry J, the 80s Brigade and Gin Piston. Visit the Bel Vino website for all upcoming bands and events at www.belvinowinery.com.

Bel Vino is also available to host various events from casual gatherings to formal weddings; Bel Vino’s beautiful grounds and the most impressive views in wine country make the ideal setting for any memorable day. Guests can enjoy an authentic winery experience with wine tasting and tours seven days a week. Casual bistro dining is open Friday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and live music is presented every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Bel Vino has just about everything, including a bed-and-breakfast inn located next to the winery. For more information about Bel Vino Winery, call (951) 676-6414 or visit the website.