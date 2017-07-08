Fundraiser luncheon to benefit at-risk youth

WILDOMAR – A special luncheon will take place Sunday, Sept. 10, to commemorate the publication of “Children’s Liberation from Incarceration” by Dr. Mona and Bob Davies, directors of Community Outreach Ministry, a nonprofit organization. The agency is dedicated to transforming the lives of children affected by the consequences of parental incarceration to divert them from the prison track.

The fundraiser luncheon will be held 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Corporate Room, 34846 Monte Vista Drive, Suite 103, in Wildomar.

Proceeds from the luncheon will benefit camp and Christmas scholarships for local children of incarcerated parents. The book is now available on preorder for $15 and will also be presented for purchase at the luncheon.

In 2000, Bob and Mona Davies co-founded Community Outreach Ministry, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Wildomar. The mission is helping to break the cycle of crime and incarceration in at-risk children through outreach programs, camping trips and mentoring services. The ministry also holds an annual Angel Tree Christmas party for children who receive gifts on behalf of their incarcerated parent or parents. Through the ministry’s efforts, at-risk children have been given a second chance to be winners and champions, graduating from high school and even college too.

The book is a call to action to the community, church and government to reduce the impact of mass incarceration on America’s children. The book includes narratives of anonymous adult children of incarcerated parents who have successfully broken the cycle of incarceration. Earlier this year, the Davies were presented an award by the county of Riverside Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention Commission in gratitude for the couple’s invaluable contribution and service to Riverside County youth.

The luncheon guest speaker is Kevin Jeffries. Jeffries is a member of the Riverside County Board of Supervisors District 1. Supervisor Jeffries’ district encompasses the cities of Riverside, Lake Elsinore, Canyon Lake, Wildomar and several unincorporated communities. Jeffries has served as County Supervisor since 2012.

Tickets are $22 each and include choice of roasted turkey, chicken salad or vegetarian wrap, salads, dessert and soft drinks. No tickets will be sold at the door. Tickets are non-refundable. Sponsorship opportunities are also available at the following costs: Gold Sponsorship is $700; Silver Sponsorship is $500 and Bronze Sponsorship is $300. Business casual dress is required.

To purchase tickets and/or become a sponsor, contact Community Outreach Ministry at 951-698-7650 or email info@communityoutreachministry.org.