Mr. Kabob offers great food at great prices

John Farrell

Food Columnist

Have you ever become hungry, but you didn’t feel like a burger or taco? And you didn’t want to spend a ton of money for something different? Well, I found the place you have to try. I don’t normally do a review based on just one visit, but this little gem deserves a shoutout. I’m talking about an eatery called Mr. Kabob Fresh Mediterranean Grill.

Not only is this place a unique restaurant, but it even contains a market where you can find ingredients for exotic dishes you can make at home. I spent my first 15 minutes just looking at the multitude of spices from all over the world. It was really fun discovering items I had never seen on any local supermarket shelves.

Enough about the market, let’s get back to the food. The first thing you are going to notice when looking at the menu is the variety of foods that are offered with choices from the middle and beyond. Most everything starts with the basics, like choice of chicken, beef or lamb, plus all the vegetarian classics that are available as well. From these simple beginnings, Mr. Kabob creates dishes that sparkle with flavor. I talked with several customers who were there enjoying their meal; they gave a unanimous “hurrah” in response. I did make the mistake of arriving after the lunch rush, because I found they had sold out of my favorite dish, lamb shanks. Oh well, it just goes to show you how popular the restaurant is. They had another lamb shank cooking and available for me in 20 minutes or so.

I truly enjoyed my gyro plate, and my wife loved her shawarma meal. After being pleased with the extensive variety on the menu, you’ll move to the next pleasant surprise – the prices. As an example, you can choose from a list of 17 different sandwiches ranging in price from $4.99 to $6.99. That is simply amazing. Full meals can be had for as little as $10.99; they are served with rice, flatbread and even include a trip to the salad bar. There are so many items to be enjoyed at Mr. Kabob that I could go on forever. You will just have to make a trip to Mr. Kabob to see for yourself.

Mr. Kabob Fresh Mediterranean Grill is located at 28120 Jefferson Ave. in Temecula. Their phone number is (951) 676-6175. This restaurant is the place you will have to try. Check out the menu on their website, www.mrkabobca.com.