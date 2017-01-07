Rosie’s Kitchen

Dear Chef Rosie,

I hear the term “resting the meat” and wanted to know why that is done. And how long should the meat be ‘rested’?

Brian from Menifee

Dear Brian,

The term “resting the meat” or “rested” refers to setting the meat aside for some time before you cut into it. The theory goes that the muscle fibers release moisture forcing the juices to the center of your meat. Letting your meat rest will allow the moisture to redistribute back into the meat. Otherwise, the juices will run out and end up all over your plate causing your steak to become dry and flavorless.

The timing on how long you should let it sit there depends on the size of your meat. If you are resting a steak, then five to 10 minutes is recommended. If it’s a roast that you are resting, then anywhere from 15-30 minutes. However, there are people that will argue that your meat will become over cooked if you rest it. They refer to carry over cooking when your meat continues to cook because of heat. Others such as myself live by it. I don’t want a bloody mess on my plate and I’m all about presentation. So, there you have it Brian -To rest or not to rest.

Happy cooking!

Chef Rosie

Dear Chef Rosie,

I know that seasoning requires experience, but what are your thoughts about how to make something flavorful without under or over doing it? Recently, my friend Carl and I were making a red sauce and we kept thinking it needed something, so we kept adding things and then it got too strong. My guess is that is better to let it rest before making a final judgment and going too far.

Lainie Goldstein

Dear Lainie,

I’m a big believer in less is more. I would make the sauce again because cooking is about trial and error. I would start by following a recipe and making until you think it is perfect. Furthermore, your seasoning will vary depending on what kind of sauce you are making. If you are making an Italian tomato sauce I suggest basil, garlic, pepper flakes and olive oil. Only four ingredients that blend well together can make a world of difference.

My usual suspects in my kitchen are garlic salt, pepper, bay leaves, rosemary, cilantro, garlic, onion, celery, carrots and hot pepper flakes. These ingredients are very common in Mexican food. Like Julia Child once said “One of the secrets and pleasures of cooking is to learn to correct something if it goes awry; and one of the lessons is to grin and bear it if it cannot be fixed.”

Happy cooking!

Chef Rosie

Marinade:

1 Part Pineapple juice

Garlic

3 parts of Olive oil

Parsley

Hot pepper flakes

Blend your ingredients together. Place your marinade in a zip lock bag with your choice of chicken, shrimp or steak. Refrigerate immediately. Shrimp can marinate up to 15 minutes, Chicken up to 12 hours and Beef up to 24 hours.