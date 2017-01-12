Seafood delight at Bluewater Grill

John Farrell

Food Columnist

My first encounter with the Bluewater Grill was in Redondo Beach. My friends and I were walking down the dock in Redondo and spotted what looked like a great spot for a cocktail and some appetizers. It happened to be a place called The Bluewater Grill. Love at first sight is the only way to describe how impressed we were at the atmosphere, the food and friendly service.

It was a bit later when my son decided to take me for my birthday. He knew how much I loved seafood and told me of a new restaurant in Temecula. As I’m sure you guessed, it was the new Temecula location for the Bluewater Grill. I was very pleasantly surprised: to say the least. As soon as I sat down I knew I wanted to start off with a cup of New England clam chowder. Please… I hoped it was as good as I remembered from my first visit. It was!

The first thing you notice upon walking into this both casual and classic seafood restaurant, is the fresh fish counter. It contains most of the fresh daily fish available to the consumer. Then there is a lovely outside patio area and a very nice fully stocked bar area with specialty drinks abound. There is even a Sunday brunch that is available with bottomless mimosa Champagne for a reasonable extra charge.

I have tried several different entries and appetizers and all have been amazing. My favorites are the swordfish for dinner and the fish and chips for lunch. My wife recently tried the seafood skewers for lunch and loved them. I have not gotten to try their happy hour specials yet but with appetizers and beers ranging from $4 to $6, I’m sure it’s great.

The menu also contains several steak options and salads for the landlubber. Don’t forget the children. There is a special menu just for them. It is no wonder that Bluewater Grill was voted Best Seafood in Wine Country.

It would be remiss of me if I didn’t mention one other aspect of the Bluewater that sets it apart. That is the service. The staff is knowledgeable, attentive and most of all so friendly you would think you’re family. On our last visit, we were served by a young lady by the name of Gilmarie. Even though it was packed for lunch, (always a good sign) Gilmarie was able to take excellent care of us. Even the manager, Max, was able to take the time to make sure our meal was up to snuff.

You have to try the Bluewater. It is sure to delight.

The Bluewater Grill is located at 26700 Ynez Court in Temecula. The hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday thru Thursday, Friday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Sunday 10:30 a.m. till 9 p.m. For more information, you can look online at bluewatergrill.com or call them at (951) 308-2722. This is truly a restaurant worth visiting.

Don’t forget to head out to Bluewater Grill Friday, Jan. 20, for the Inauguration Day Specials including “The Donald Trumptini” and All-Day Happy Hours. Whether you are celebrating or drowning your sorrows, Bluewater is the place to be on Inauguration Day when the restaurant will offer all-day happy hours and pouring The Donald Trumptini, a special, inauguration version of the Bluewater Orangetini. The day also represents the last chance for sentimentalists to order The Obamatini, created by Bluewater mixologists to mark Obama’s inauguration in 2008. Happy hours are from noon to 10 p.m. and features Bluewater’s $4, $6 and $8 drink and appetizer specials including beers, wine, Champagne, cocktails, Grilled Fish Tacos, Oyster Shooters, Burger Sliders, Ceviche Lettuce Wraps and more. National New England Chowder Day is Jan. 21, and National Clam Chowder Day is Feb. 25 and at Bluewater Grill, they plan to celebrate both national holidays with a free cup of housemade New England or Manhattan chowder (a $5.50 value) with the purchase of a lunch or dinner entrée at the regular price. Also, those wanting to take home a quart of the famous soups can take advantage of a special $7.95 takeout price that includes the restaurant’s famous sourdough bread and butter, a $5 savings off the regular $12.95 price.