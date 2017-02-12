Six reasons to dine out this Valentine’s Day

TEMECULA – Valentine’s Day is celebrated in various ways throughout the world. One of the more popular methods of spending time with a romantic partner is over a delicious meal at a nice restaurant.

Statistics Brain says that 34.6 percent of Valentine’s Day celebrants in the United States dine outside of the home, making this day dedicated to couples one of the most popular days to dine out all year.

Dining out on Valentine’s Day helps to make the day more special, and the following are a number of additional reasons why couples should enjoy a meal out on the town this Feb. 14.

1. Embrace the chance to try new foods. Dining out gives individuals the opportunity to try new cuisine they may not attempt at home. This is a chance to expand flavor profiles and give something new a chance.

2. Enjoy creative plating. Many restaurants expend extra effort on presentation on Valentine’s Day, dressing the plates with special garnish or with a unique presentation of the foods. Valentine’s Day meals are often as beautiful to look at as they are delicious to eat. Experiencing such visual masterpieces can add to the enjoyment of the night out.

3. Enjoy a night off from cooking. One of the biggest benefits of dining out on Valentine’s Day is enjoying an evening away from the kitchen. Heading out for a restaurant meal means no stressing over what to cook for dinner, no wrangling with ingredients and no post-meal cleanup.

4. Learn something new. Chefs and restaurants may pull out all the stops for a special occasion like Valentine’s Day. Diners may learn more about exotic foods and wine pairings on Valentine’s Day than they might when dining out on less popular nights.

5. Beat the winter blues. For much of the country, Valentine’s Day occurs during a time of year when winter is at its most harsh. Wintertime can be isolating as many people spend increased hours indoors to avoid inclement weather. Dining out gives couples the opportunity to get some fresh air and dine in a social environment that can help buoy spirits.

6. Jump start other activities. Dining at a restaurant may be the precursor to other things to come on Valentine’s Day. While out, couples may opt to head to a movie, enjoy some local live theater or stroll through a museum gallery. A good meal can make for the perfect starter to a memorable Valentine’s Day.

Dining out on Valentine’s Day is a tradition that can benefit couples in various ways and make an already special holiday that much more memorable.