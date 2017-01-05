Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country celebrates Temecula Valley Restaurant Month January 2017

Visit Temecula Valley

Special to Valley News

Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country will celebrate Temecula Valley Restaurant Month with “Temeculafied” specialty burgers made from local farm-fresh ingredients at restaurants in Old Town Temecula, Temecula Valley Wine Country, Pechanga Resort & Casino, Promenade Temecula and throughout the region. The monthlong culinary event takes place the whole month of January. Local chefs have been invited to participate in creating signature burgers to coordinate with the theme.

Temecula Valley Restaurant Month is an extension of California Restaurant Month; Visit Temecula Valley and the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce have proudly participated in the statewide event for the past seven years.

Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country is uniquely situated for premier culinary experiences from fine dining to gastro pubs to artisan farm-to-table quick-service restaurants to ethnic specialties. The agricultural surroundings of the region give restaurants convenient access to locally-sourced pork, beef, vegetables, citrus, apples, berries, cheese, olive oil, craft beer and wine – it’s a chef’s dream. Visitors are attracted to the fresh, local food found at Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country restaurants, and this year’s focus on fresh, local mouthwatering hamburgers will be something into which every guest will want to sink their teeth.

During Restaurant Month, visitors can immerse themselves in farmers’ markets, special chef events, Restaurant Month specialty burgers and wine tours. Temecula Valley’s wealth of fresh, local ingredients, paired with innovative chefs, farmers and culinary artisans means visitors can enjoy cuisine as diverse and robust as the destination.

The monthlong event will give visitors an excellent chance to explore all there is to see and do in Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country. Weekday visits offer the best value to guests, as travelers will receive exceptional hotel rates on overnight accommodations, personalized attention, and even conversations with local chefs, winemakers and winery owners themselves.

Visitors can follow along with the culinary adventure on social media. #DineTemecula will feature updates throughout the monthlong campaign. “Temecula Taste Bud,” the popular video restaurant reviewer will again be joining in the fun. Follow his taste buds on YouTube or Facebook with #TemeculaTasteBud to get a sampling of the best Temecula Valley Restaurant Month has to offer.

To learn about all the participating restaurants, special events and activities, and about the Temecula Valley Restaurant Month’s specialty burgers, beers and bites offered throughout January 2017, please visit www.RestaurantMonth.org.

Visit Temecula Valley is the region’s official tourism marketing organization and an online resource for visitors at www.VisitTemeculaValley.com. Temecula Valley Visitors Center is located in Old Town Temecula at Third Street and Mercedes Street. For visitor information and assistance, call (888) 363-2852 or (951) 491-6085.