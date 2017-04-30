Treat mom to Choices Buffet at Pala for special Mother’s Day menu

PALA – Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14, will be a culinary delight for Mom and the whole family at Choices the Buffet at Pala Casino Spa & Resort.

From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., in addition to its eight serving stations, Choices will expand its Mother’s Day menu to include Canadian Chilled Snow Crab, steamed to order Alaskan King Crab, Pistachio Crusted Rack of Lamb, Oysters on the Half Shell, a Seafood sauté station, New York Steaks, Coconut Shrimp, Pesto and Feta Salmon Filet, Carved Roasted Prime Rib, Sushi Selection, Carved Baked Ham, Turkey Breast and the extremely popular Mongolian Station. But don’t forget Chef Albert Cruz’ selection of over 80 desserts. A specialty brunch menu also will be served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Feasting can begin for $46 per person, plus tax for Pala Privileges card members. Pearl card members and one guest can enjoy Mother’s Day at Choices for $36.80, plus tax, per person; Gold level cardholders and one guest, $32.20, plus tax, per person; Platinum, $23, plus tax, per person, and Elite members and one guest are free. Limited reservations are accepted for parties of eight or more. Call (760) 510-2299 or visit choicesreservations@palacasino.com. Pala Privileges membership is free at the Privileges Center in the casino.

Pala Casino Spa & Resort includes a Las Vegas-style casino with 2,000 slot machines, 80 table games and 15 poker tables; a 507-room hotel; a 10,000-square-foot, full-service spa and salon that features 14 treatment rooms; a state-of-the-art fitness center; swimming pool with 12 private poolside cabanas, and dual-temperature outdoor whirlpool hot tub. Pala also offers 11 restaurants and 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space.

