Viva El Jardin and its enticing menu items

El Jardin is a cheerful setting bathed in lilting music. El Jardin is aromatic scents. The Mexican restaurant couldn’t be more welcoming. However, the warm and congenial setting is not the only facet that makes this establishment a success. Proprietor Jon Large is constantly looking at ways to improve upon the menu while, at the same time, leaving the successful, tried-and-true dishes alone. It is a balancing act. Large’s creative energy is the inspiration for new menu specials that are emerging in 2017. Prepare for a zesty journey peppered with spices, sauces, and a mélange of marvelous tastes.

When I dine out, I usually order entrees that have such convoluted recipes that I would never attempt to make them at home. But, sometimes I get stuck and order the same dishes – over and over. Like the chimichangas at El Jardin, which I adore, especially when smothered in their award-winning guacamole. It is the stuff from which dreams are made. But, stop right there – El Jardin’s menu is so much more than chimis. So, I decided to spice up my life by trying other zesty El Jardin menu items, such as achiote salmon, steak rancheros and shrimp fajitas.

I love salmon prepared in any manner, smoked, baked, broiled, fried or in sushi. I had better stop before I start sounding like that guy in the “Forest Gump” shrimp scene. I have to say that El Jardin’s Achiote Salmon ranks among the best salmon I have tasted, and I have tasted a lot of salmon in places where it really shines, Norway, Sweden, Scotland and Alaska.

What makes El Jardin’s achiote salmon so amazing? It all starts with fresh, wild-caught salmon. Then, the 8-oz. salmon is marinated for 18-24 hours in a housemade achiote marinade. Achiote is a flavoring made from the seed of the annatto tree, which is grown in the Yucatan area of Mexico. The red-hued seed is ground into a paste, mixed with other spices and thinned a bit with water. The achiote lends an intense, slightly sweet, peppery flavor. After marinating the salmon, it is grilled and served with grilled vegetables, rice and a verde cheese enchilada. Perfecto.

The steak ranchero, a new menu item, was an idea a long time in the making. Large searched for a certified USDA Prime flat iron steak that was affordable. He not only found one, but was able to offer it at a price lower than diners might find elsewhere.

The steak, of course, is cooked to order. When I asked Large what he recommended, he said “The longer you cook a steak, the more flavor you are going to cook out of it.”

The well-marbled flat iron steak is bathed in a housemade and skillfully blended light ranchero sauce, and topped with sautéed mushrooms. The ranchero sauce not only enhances the beef, but gives it a zesty flavor. The dish is served with rice, beans and a choice of flour or corn tortillas.

The sizzling shrimp fajitas start with medium to large shrimp, which are cooked to perfection.

“The key to good shrimp is cooking it right,” Large explained, “You want it to be crisp, not chewy or too hard.”

The shrimp are drenched in a secret, housemade sauce and grilled, lending a slightly smoky flavor. The shrimp are served sizzling with steam rising from a cast-iron pan. I wrapped my shrimp, grilled bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms in a warm flour tortilla. I could hardly wait to eat it. The aroma was so enticing. The flavor was even better than the aroma; all the preparation and attention to detail made for a succulent and savory shrimp fajita.

Large’s family has owned the restaurant for five years and in those five years they have enhanced the community in various ways, including hosting fundraisers. Large even promotes other local restaurants and eats at their establishments. El Jardin offers a family-friendly dining environment for the community.

El Jardin was chosen 2016 Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year. With over 500 business members, the chamber has bestowed quite a distinguished honor in choosing El Jardin.

Be on the lookout for the new “3 – 4 – 5 – Saturdays” event, when the restaurant will be offering three-dollar beers, four-dollar tacos and five-dollar Cadillac margaritas. The tacos are terrific and include some exotic choices. Indian tacos are made with shredded pork and chipotle aioli sauce layered on Indian naan with cabbage. The langostino lobster tacos are made with grilled langostino infused with lobster cream sauce. Sounds great to me. See you there.

El Jardin Mexican Restaurant is located at 1581 South Mission Road in Fallbrook. The telephone number is (760) 728-4556. Find them on the web at www.eljardinfallbrook.com and also on Facebook.