Wilson Creek Celebrates 16-Year Anniversary

TEMECULA VALLEY – Wilson Creek Winery and Vineyards is truly a 21st century wine destination. Founded in 2000, this family enterprise celebrated its 16th year in business in the Temecula Wine Country this past October.

Famous for its award-winning Almond sparkling wine (formerly known as Almond Champagne), and now a whole family of sparkling delights, Wilson Creek has grown from a boutique style valley winery to a vineyard-winery operation that ships thousands of cases of hand-crafted wines each year.

While the diverse terrain, rich soil and unique micro-climate create a perfect growing environment, it’s the time tested, hands-on family approach that gives Wilson Creek its true flavor.

After retiring in 1990, with the “kids” all grown up and on their own, Gerry and Rosie Wilson decided to sell their home in South Pasadena and start anew in a place where their family could come together to celebrate the simple pleasures of life. Little did they know back then that the result would lead the entire family to be immersed in the wine industry, living close by and working together daily in the labor-of-love environment. After all, family is what it’s all about at Wilson Creek Winery & Vineyards.

Through the years, Wilson Creek has established itself as “the fun winery” in the Temecula Valley with a host of ever-growing event facilities, lavish accommodations at Wilson Creek Manor, and of course a bevy of award-winning wines.

“We are constantly expanding and improving our property to accommodate the demand for entertainment, wine tasting, business meetings, weddings and more. From the beginning, our priorities have been making outstanding quality wines, and making the people who enjoy those wines feel at home. For me, it’s all about quality of wine and customer service,” said Bill Wilson, president and CEO.

Those priorities have served Wilson Creek Winery well. The Winery has won numerous awards throughout the United States and some prestigious international awards as well. The beautiful Creekside setting has lent itself to multiple television and movie sets and the gazebo and concert stage have hosted many world-famous musicians. Nearly a thousand couples have been married on the property and special events and concerts are standard throughout the year.

“Looking forward, we are currently expanding our wine-tasting facilities and doing some other property improvements,” said Wilson. “We are always looking for new ways to interact with or customers and that’s what I think has been a big part of our success. The basic interaction with our own family and now our family of customers. Life is always better when everyone is having fun.”

Delightfully referred to as our “extended family,” the Wilson family is proud to have built a community around the sharing of wine, the celebration of family and the passion to enhance the lives of everyone their brand touches.

Wilson Creek Winery is a family-owned winery in the heart of Temecula Wine Country, known for its quality wines and warm hospitality. The winery features a welcoming tasting room, full-service restaurant with an expansive patio, creekside picnic area, and both indoor and outdoor conference and event spaces. The Wilson family has built an extended-family community around the sharing of wine, food and hospitality, turning visitors into friends and wine lovers into ambassadors for the brand. Information about the winery vineyards, events and how to become part of the Wilson’s extended wine community can be found online at WilsonCreekWinery.com or Facebook.com/WilsonCreekWinery. Wilson Creek Winery is located at 3590 Rancho California Road., Temecula, CA 92591. Questions can be directed to (951) 699.WINE (9463) or info@wilsoncreekwinery.com.