Wilson Creek Winery & Vineyards pack fun into every visit

When visiting Temecula wine country, guests have over 40 wineries to choose for a day out. However, few can offer the high-quality entertainment, wine, and overall experience that Wilson Creek Winery & Vineyards offers.

Started in 1990 by Gerry and Rosie Wilson, who live on the winery grounds, Wilson Creek is a popular choice that many tourists and locals alike flock to. Most popularly known for the sparkling almond wine, the Wilson Creek tasting room offers something for everyone to enjoy.

For those who would like to have a full understanding of what Wilson Creek offers, a winery tour may be a smart choice. Because of how popular the winery is, reservations are required for tours throughout the week, and strongly recommended on the weekends. Guests enjoy five tastings throughout the tour and well-versed guides explain how the once small vineyard has exploded into a multi-building, sprawling estate. Guests can get a behind the scenes view of how the winemakers create award-winning wine year after year.

Tour guide Marti gives guests a sample of a fortified port at the end of a wine tour at Wilson Creek Winery & Vineyards.  Andrea Verdin photo

Folks gather around the Wilson Creek upper lawn to listen to the weekend’s live music. Andrea Verdin photo

As part of the wine tour, guests are invited to see how some of Wilson Creek’s wines are aged in barrels. Andrea Verdin photo

Tour guides explain the multiple steps of wine grape growth in the Wilson Creek vineyard. Andrea Verdin photo


Guests mill about as they sample varieties of Wilson Creek’s wines. Andrea Verdin photo

One of the Wilson Creek Winery & Vineyards’ Legacy wines is celebrated in the middle of the lawn area at Wilson Creek. Andrea Verdin photo

A patron at Wilson Creek Winery & Vineyards plays bocci as he waits for his wine tour. Andrea Verdin photo

The open lawn at Wilson Creek Winery & Vineyards is usually filled with picnickers and families enjoying beautiful Temecula weather. Andrea Verdin photo


Even if guests arrive early, there is plenty to do around the grounds. The lower lawn is perfect for small parties to gather for picnics and guests can bring their own meals to enjoy if they so choose. For those who want an elevated experience offered at Wilson Creek, the Creekside Grille offers a wide variety of fabulous dishes to select from. If guests opt to spend a Sunday at Wilson Creek, they can enjoy the Wilson Creek Winery Bubble Brunch Buffet. Guests can enjoy all their favorite breakfast foods, with omelet stations, waffle stations, seafood stations, carving stations and dessert stations to choose from. This is a popular choice for many, so reservations must be made at least two hours before; the popularity of this event earns a two-week reservation recommendation. Buffet prices are $36.95 per person, $33.25 for Wine Club members.

Of course, one doesn’t need to have a perfectly planned trip to Wilson Creek to have a fun time. Weekends at Wilson Creek can include wine tasting, in addition to lounging around the lawn while listening to live music. Guests can even take a turn playing bocci on the lawn while waiting for a table or a tour to begin.

Though Gerry and Rosie have handed off winery management to their children, they are still frequently seen on the grounds to make sure that their guests are enjoying their time at Wilson Creek. It is the type of service that makes it easy to see why Wilson Creek Winery has stayed a tried and true favorite of many from Temecula and beyond.

Wilson Creek Winery is located at 35960 Rancho California Road. For more information, call (951) 699-WINE (9463), email info@wilsoncreekwinery.com or visit www.wilsoncreekwinery.com.

