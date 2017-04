Wine Country Calendar of Events

Friday, April 28 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Temecula Bluegrass Festival 2017, Tucalota Creek Ranch 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Craft Faire, Maurice Car’rie Winery 2-4 p.m. Gourmet Cheese Artisanal Tour & Wine Tasting, Avensole Winery 5:30-9 p.m. Live Music, Desert Rose, Legacy at Fazeli Cellars 6-9 p.m. Live Music, Carlos Naranjo, Avensole Winery Restaurant 6-10 p.m. Live Music, Bel Vino Winery 5-7 p.m. Live Music, Sebastian Sidi, Meritage at Callaway Winery 5-8 p.m. Live Music, Jeff Brinkman, Cougar Vineyard and Winery 5-8 p.m. Live Music, Shane Hall, Leoness Cellars 5:30-8:30 p.m. Live Music, Brian Stodart, Ponte Winery Restaurant 6-9 p.m. Live Music, Mor Sol, Lorimar Winery 6-9 p.m. Live Music,Hard Day’s Night (Beatles Tribute Band), Thornton Winery 7-9 p.m. Legends of the Wild West Dinner Theatre & Variety Show, Longshadow Ranch 7-10 p.m. Live Music, Alaina Blair, Miramonte Winery 7-11 p.m. Skinny Jeans and Stiletto Kick-Off Party, Callaway Vineyard & Winery 7-11 p.m. Live Music, JD Priest, The Cellar Lounge at Ponte Vineyard Inn Sat, April 29 6 -11 a.m. 30th Annual “Run Through The Vineyard,” Maurice Car’rie Vineyard 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Temecula Bluegrass Festival 2017, Tucalota Creek Ranch 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Craft Faire, Maurice Car’rie Winery 12-4 p.m. Live Music, Bel Vino Winery 1-4 p.m. Live Music, Gil Guillen, Tasting Room, Avensole Winery 1-5 p.m. Live Music, Diego Mondragon, Fazeli Cellars 6-9 p.m. Live Music, Dayton Boarders, Avensole Winery Restaurant 7-10 p.m. “Little Lies Bank” A Fleetwood Mac Experience, Fazeli Cellars 12-4 p.m. Live Music, Astra Kelly, Masia de La Vinya 12-4 p.m. Live Music, Michael LeClerc, Wilson Creek Winery 1-4 p.m. Live Music, Tony Suraci, Robert Renzoni Vineyards 1-5 p.m. Live Music, Michael SG, Danza del Sol Winery 5-8 p.m. Live Music, Dustin Jake, Leoness Cellars 5:30-8:30 p.m. Live Music, Ron Freshman, Ponte Winery Restaurant 6-9 p.m. Live Music, Fear of Phobias, Lorimar Winery 6:30-9:30 p.m. Trilogy Dinner, Danza Del Sol Winery, SOLD OUT 6-10 p.m. Bonfire Saturday Nights, Longshadow Ranch 7-10 p.m. Live Music, Midnight Satellites, Miramonte Winery 7-11 p.m. Live Music, Buzz Campbell, The Cellar Lounge at Ponte Vineyard Inn Sun, April 30 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Big Red Fest 2017, DePortola Wine Trail 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Temecula Bluegrass Festival 2017, Tucalota Creek Ranch 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Craft Faire, Maurice Car’rie Winery 1-4 p.m. Live Music, Izon Eden, Tasting Room, Avensole Winery 1-5 p.m. Live Music, Gabriela Aparicio, Fazeli’s Cellars Winery Tasting Room 2-4 p.m. Gourmet Cheese Artisanal Tour & Wine Tasting, Avensole Winery 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dog Day Sundays, Carol’s Restaurant at Baily’s Winery 12-3 p.m. FUNday SUNnday, Falkner Winery 12-4 p.m. Wedding Expo, Chapin Family Vineyards 12-4 p.m. Live Music, KG3, Oak Mountain Winery 12-4 p.m. Live Music, Wilson Creek Winery 1-4 p.m. Live Music, Joe Baldino, Europa Village 1-4 p.m. Live Music, Carlos Naranjo, Lorimar Vineyards 1-4 p.m. Live Music, Dulaney & Co., Robert Renzoni Vineyards 1-5 p.m. Live Music, Tim Cash, Leoness Cellars 2-5 p.m. Live Music, Don Brennan, Cougar Vineyard & Winery 4 p.m. 13th Annual Blessing of the Vines + Music Festival, South Coast Winery Resort & Spa 5:30-8:30 p.m. Live Music, Kyle Castellani, The Cellar Lounge at Ponte Vineyard Inn

UPCOMING EVENTS:

May 5, Cinco de Mayo, Food Truck Friday, Danza del Sol Winery

May 6, Cellar library Sale Event, Doffo Winery

May 6, 16th Wine Country Band Festival, Maurice Car’rie Winery

May 9, Job Fair, Vineyard Pavilion at Ponte Winery

May 12, Wild Child/Journey’s Tribute Concert, Monte De Oro Winery — SOLD OUT

May 13, Luau Pick-Up Party, Masia de la Vinya

May 14, Mother’s Day Brunch, Bel Vino Winery

May 14, Mother May I GET SAUCED?!!, Danza Del Sol Winery

May 14, Mother’s Day Lunch, Europa Village

May 14, Mothers Day Buffet, Pinnacle Restaurant at Falner Winery

May 14, Mother’s Day Brunch, Monte de Oro Winery

May 14, Mother’s Day Amour Brunch, Wiens Cellars

May 14, Mother’s Day Bubble Brunch Buffet, Wilson Creek Winery

May 18, Flamenco Live, Mount Palomar Winery

May 21, Farm to Table in the Vines, Sonia Perez, Briar Rose Winery

May 27, Havana Nights, Monte de Oro Winery

June 4, 6th Annual Temecula Yoga 4 Hope in the Vines, Galway Downs

June 9, Summer Concert Series, Scott Stapp (Creed), Wiens Family Cellars