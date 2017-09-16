Wine Country Music Awards announces concert headliners

The Wine Country Music Awards presented by Golden Crown Productions is generating interest all over Southern California, attracting more than 100 artist submissions in 11 different categories. The awards ceremony will be held Sunday, Nov. 5, at the Wilson Creek Winery in Temecula and will feature a full concert by Terri Nunn and Berlin, Warrant, Tommy Tutone, Leo Howard and more.

The purpose of the event is to support education – specifically musical education programs – through two nonprofits, the Temecula Education Foundation charity and the Mt San Jacinto College Foundation charity.

Over 100 artists, including individuals, duos, bands and groups, have entered to compete in the WCMA’s 11 categories: Acoustic, Pop, Country, Rock, Cover, Instrumental, Christian, Singer/Songwriter, Youth under 18, Miscellaneous and People’s Choice.

Over 75 percent of the talent submissions are from the local area, although interest has been generated outside the region, including artists from Bakersfield, Las Vegas, northern California and beyond. The artist from furthest away is “Xander and the Peace Pirates” from England.

Some of the artists include Jordan Onoto, Dustin Jake and Your New Aesthetic in the Acoustic category and OceansOver, Evan Diamond, Just Say Hess, Jon Campos, Yo Brando and Dulaney & Company in the Singer/Songwriter category. In the Pop category, some of the entries are Dustin Jake, Jon Rankin, Shea, Noah Young, Somewhat Ace and Lindsey Carrier.

Redemption Brass, Lord of the Cello and Tom Griesgraber will be competing in the Instrumentalist category. James Van New Kirk and Dustin Jake are entered in the Christian category.

The Youth category will feature Caden Levi, Anthony “Fallbrook Kid” Cullins, Mackenzie O’Coyne and The Sea Monks.

Talent also abounds in the Country category with Steven Ybarra, Wildee, John Surge and the Haymakers, Alaina Blar and Felice Garcia.

Bel Canto opera singer Chelsea Snow, Grass Band, Phoenix Patriot Band and Fuzzy (Lenny Rankins) and the Blues Band from San Diego are competing in the Miscellaneous category.

The Rock category includes Mettle, Jarvis Brown, Jon Campos & The Incurables, Woods, T.A.G., Worldfast, Minor Strut, Dorain Steel Midnight Satellites, Streetwize, Falling Dives, Conversations, Anyic, the 4019’s, Black Hat and Midnight Divide.

Cover bands also have a category and will include Mettle, Grass Band, The B players, Cougrzz Rock! and Cerissa & 332.

There will be three finalists chosen from each category, from which first-place winners in each category will be selected. One grand prize winner will receive $1,000 cash, time to record a four-song extended play album from The Recording Farm, a professionally produced music video by Sebaz Productions, an opening slot performance with a national act, a radio play package and media coverage with national exposure.

Finalists will be invited to attend the awards ceremony and may be asked to perform live; they will be added to the Golden Crown Productions talent roster. Finalists will be invited to perform at the Southern California Fair in October 2017. They will also receive airtime on local radio stations.

The WCMA contest is open to all ages and genres. Minors may enter; however, their entries must be submitted by parent or legal guardian. Entries may still be made online at www.winecountrymusicawards.com until Oct. 1. See the website for rules and details.

Judging will be done by music industry professionals and independently audited. Judges include Erik Turner of Warrant, Joey Allen of Warrant, Lee Rocker of Stray Cats, actor and musician Leo Howard, national talent buyer Roger LeBlanc, Sean Redding of The Recording Farm, Terri Nunn of Berlin, Tommy Heath of Tommy Tutone and drummer and songwriter Vinny Appice.

In addition to live music performances, the event will include food, wine, live and silent auctions and a raffle. Corporate and VIP tables are still available but are going fast. General admission tickets are also still available. The event is limited to 1,000 attendees.

Organizing partners include Golden Crown Productions, Wilson Creek Winery & Vineyards, @Work personnel Services, @Backgrounds Screening Services, DeadlineMedia.com, The Recording Farm, Temecula insurance Services, PurplePass, Valley News, Dealpalooza.com, iHeart Radio, Clear Channel Radio, Southern California Fair, Ballast Point, Sebaz Productions, Temecula Education Foundation and Gosch Ford Temecula. Sponsorships are available.

The two charities will receive 100 percent of the proceeds of the online live auction, on-site silent auction, on-site raffle ticket sales, donations submitted via the WCMA Donations Page and 20 percent of the ticket sales sold by the charity. In addition, Wilson Creek Winery, host for the event, will donate $1 for each alcoholic beverage sold on the evening of the awards ceremony.

For sponsorship or ticket information, to donate raffle items or to enter the competition, visit www.winecountrymusicawards.com.