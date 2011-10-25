Coachella chiropractor sentenced for sexually assaulting dozens of women

PALM SPRINGS – A 61-year-old Coachella Valley chiropractor was sentenced to eight years in prison today for sexually assaulting dozens of women.

Stuart Greenwood was convicted in June of two felony counts of sexual penetration by fraudulent representation, three felony counts of sexual battery under unlawful restraint and three misdemeanors counts of sexual battery.

Prosecutors said Greenwood molested as many as 67 women — who came to his Indio office seeking treatment for back, shoulder and neck problems — under the guise of providing a gynecological examination after telling them a yeast infection was the source of their pain.

Greenwood sexually assaulted as many as 67 women, ranging from their 20s to their 60s, between February 2005 and November 2008, according to the prosecution.

One woman told Riverside Superior Court Judge Graham A. Cribbs at today’s sentencing that Greenwood violated her trust and respect for medical professionals.

”We never expected him to hurt us, violate us, betray us,” the woman said. She said she went to him in September 2006 based on an ad for a massage.

”It makes me more cautious when I meet a doctor for the first time, I’m never alone with a male doctor,” she said.

Deputy District Attorney Bridget Rodarte said victims wanted the maximum prison time — 12 years — and the proposed sentence was appropriate because of Greenwood’s ”predatory behavior.”

He used his postiion to ”to sexually gratify himself,” she said.

Greenwood’s attorney, Michael Khouri, said a probation report said Greenwood was unlikely to ”repeat the kind of conduct we heard about in the trial” and asked he be put on probation instead of being sent to prison.

Greenwood’s wife, a few former patients and another chiropractor attended the sentencing, and Cribbs allowed a few of them to speak.

Jeffrey Benton, a chiropracter friend of Greenwood’s, apologized to the victim ”on behalf of chiropractors.” Putting Greenwood in prison would be a hardship on his wife and four children, Benton said.

Benton suggested Greenwould would be unable to defend himself in prison. Greenwood was using a walker at today’s sentencing.

Cribbs had little sympathy for Greenwood. He said he was a grown man and should have know what he was doing was wrong.

”All he had to do was look to the left or right and see his conscience there,” he said.

Greenwood was arrested on Feb. 18, 2009, at his office at 81557 Doctor Carreon Blvd. in Indio. According to the state chiropractic board, Greenwood had moved his practice to 791158 Diane Drive in La Quinta and also had a practice in Apple Valley, at 10798 Nandina Road.