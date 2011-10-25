Coachella chiropractor sentenced for sexually assaulting dozens of women

PALM SPRINGS – A 61-year-old Coachella Valley chiropractor was sentenced to eight years in prison today for sexually assaulting dozens of women.
Stuart Greenwood was convicted in June of two felony counts of sexual penetration by fraudulent representation, three felony counts of sexual battery under unlawful restraint and three misdemeanors counts of sexual battery.
Prosecutors said Greenwood molested as many as 67 women — who came to his Indio office seeking treatment for back, shoulder and neck problems — under the guise of providing a gynecological examination after telling them a yeast infection was the source of their pain.
Greenwood sexually assaulted as many as 67 women, ranging from their 20s to their 60s, between February 2005 and November 2008, according to the prosecution.
One woman told Riverside Superior Court Judge Graham A. Cribbs at today’s sentencing that Greenwood violated her trust and respect for medical professionals.
”We never expected him to hurt us, violate us, betray us,” the woman said. She said she went to him in September 2006 based on an ad for a massage.
”It makes me more cautious when I meet a doctor for the first time, I’m never alone with a male doctor,” she said.
Deputy District Attorney Bridget Rodarte said victims wanted the maximum prison time — 12 years — and the proposed sentence was appropriate because of Greenwood’s ”predatory behavior.”
He used his postiion to ”to sexually gratify himself,” she said.
Greenwood’s attorney, Michael Khouri, said a probation report said Greenwood was unlikely to ”repeat the kind of conduct we heard about in the trial” and asked he be put on probation instead of being sent to prison.
Greenwood’s wife, a few former patients and another chiropractor attended the sentencing, and Cribbs allowed a few of them to speak.
Jeffrey Benton, a chiropracter friend of Greenwood’s, apologized to the victim ”on behalf of chiropractors.” Putting Greenwood in prison would be a hardship on his wife and four children, Benton said.
Benton suggested Greenwould would be unable to defend himself in prison. Greenwood was using a walker at today’s sentencing.
Cribbs had little sympathy for Greenwood. He said he was a grown man and should have know what he was doing was wrong.
”All he had to do was look to the left or right and see his conscience there,” he said.
Greenwood was arrested on Feb. 18, 2009, at his office at 81557 Doctor Carreon Blvd. in Indio. According to the state chiropractic board, Greenwood had moved his practice to 791158 Diane Drive in La Quinta and also had a practice in Apple Valley, at 10798 Nandina Road.
The Whole trial was lies lies lies lies lies and he was not represented Properly, I have gone to this chiropractor since the 1980’s and he has never put me in stirrups and had a b…. while working on me, he is the most sympathetic doctor that you will ever meet, it’s too bad that his wife and four children had to hear about all of these lies, everyone on the prosecuting side should have been ……….. for ruining a mans life and for lying in the court of law, and as for the judge, he should have been as well.
The man had his license suspended previously for touching woman and it was in suspension/revoked for 5 years many years ago, now released by the California Chiropractic Board of Examiners. , apparently Dr. Greenwood, did not learn his lesson and he continued to use his Doctor of Chiropractic as a license to molest woman and get sexual gratification. No where in the years of my practice did I ever learned or taught or in any text book or internet search that "putting yogurt in a vagina with a bare finger was a technique taught by any chiropractic college or seminars" or it could help a bad headache, shoulder or neck condition. I think that justice was served and this doctor now pays for his crimes as it was proven honestly by the court and by the brave woman who stood up and told the truth, Anonymous did not know his past predatory history , so sad.. If other woman would not be afraid to tell the experience, there might of actually been more of his yeast treatment exposed. Many woman are ashamed to admit this due to a husband or loved one, as now they can write a letter to the prosecuting attorney and anonymously tell them the truth.
Anonymous –
Right. All 67 women lied. Only the lab coat lunatic is telling the truth.
You have a hard time with applied logic, don’t you? Because you personally were not assaulted, no one else could be, is that your argument?
Lord, help the mental midgets of the world.
I too was sexually assaulted by Stuart Greenwood over 20 years ago. In 1995 He was in court in LA back then for the same, I met some of the other women that were there at his trial. He caused me great and irreparable harm, as I already suffered from PTSD. His name popped into my head, I thought I had actually forgot his name, but no.
So he was still able to practice freely for 16 years after my experience. Wow. My heart goes out to those women……
Also I feel if I did know about the court date, I wish I could have attended and added my horrible experience with this this punk & what he did to me, (then an 11 year old little girl.)…
maybe then he could have gotten the max time in prison!
I’m truly sorry for ALL of your IGNORANCE. Touch for health– look it up naysayers. It’s a chiropractic technique used to clear the energies of bacteria and virus infections. It uses pressure points and areas where us as women hold a lot of energy in our breasts and groin area.
You ever hear of conspiracies? How about the Calibur of people living in a poor town like Indio. Ever hear of racism? You think maybe a money hungry woman wanted to come up by framing a chiropractor…To get money?
Well guess what!? This chiropractor didn’t make a lot of money. You know why…Cuz he was truly healing people. I have known the doctor and his family for 35 years now. There are 98 year old women who swear by his work. She told me she wouldn’t be walking if it weren’t for his adjustments.
So…To all of you who don’t know what you’re talking about and strip naked to let your bikini lines get waxed or boob jobs. Remember that this doctor was healing and helping people to get better.
And what you’re doing by talking of things YOU don’t know about…Well that’s making the world worse.
Peace and love. And remember knowledge is power.
By the way I hope you’re happy…Because of this disgusting wrongful incrimination…A family of 6 was made homeless. The home they lived in for 25 years was taken. The wife now has to support their family. All because of ignorant people like you. In an ignorant world. Wake up people.
Knowledge is power ….Ignorance is destruction
Melanie,
You must be a personal friend of his wife, you sound very angry. And though I understand his wife and familiy’s hardships over all this, How angry would you be if you were sexually assaulted by this man. He used this reason, touch for healing with me as well, and initially I was decieved. He raped me behind a locked door, his wife sitting at the reception desk. YOU need to wake up. He is a predator who used his credentials to get off selfishly hurting so many. The only ignorance was me, and the other women who were convinced he was “helping” us Such a horrible deceipt. I was in court with the other women, way before he was convicted. He continued to practice, using the same deceipt of “healing touch” how chronic of a predator does someone have to be to risk his practice again, AND his families lives after being called on it already once? . but, then he who was such an ingrained predator, DID IT AGAIN AND AGAIN. I WAS THERE, there was no mistake. SO WRONG, SO HARMFUL, something people will have much difficulty overcoming…..You speak of ignorance, you speak of poor people wanting to financially gain from a false accusation. Ignorance is destruction, the ignorance is yours, the ignorance is HIS. There was no question that this was pure sexual assault. In my case and all the others. Do you know what that does to women? The details were so alarmingly the same, with me and the others. It was shocking to learn how many he got his jollies with under the guise of medical treatment, using the very same tactics over and over again with SO MANY women. Do you think I profited from his conviction? Do you think it has affected me in many detrimental ways? Ask any woman who has been raped. Add to that the trust you put in drs. It’s not an affect that I would wish on any woman. The only profit in my mind is that he will not ever have the opportunity to violate women in that capacity again.
YOU need to wake up. He is a predator who risked his family and profession for sex with many women. I feel for his wife and children, and I am glad he was found guilty. He is very very guilty. My pain is just as profound now over his assault on me as it was when it happened.
Place your anger where it belongs.
D. Dale, I am so very sorry this happened to you. For those of you out there reading, this woman’s experience is a good reminder that you should always consider the feelings of others before posting any kind of hateful comments. What these women went through is a terrible, horrifying nightmare that no one should ever be subjected to. D. Dale, I hope for many blessing in you in the future and rest assured there are people out there, like myself, who see your testimony as bravery that has prevented this predator from committing the same unspeakable acts against others. In my opinion, any one who shows this kind of bravery is nothing short of a hero. Kim Harris, Managing Editor
Kim, I thought this thread was old news. The pain still feels current. Your reply brought tears to my eyes. A wonderful confirmation in my heart. Thank You so much for taking the time to help me heal just a little more in my soul.
Another thought. When one is forcibly raped. At least one can eliminate personal fault. But when one is raped with the well thought out deceipt of another in a medically professional position, one cannot help the endless running thoughts of I was raped because I was too dumb to see the truth. I trusted a dr. I tried hard to believe in his treatments. He convinced with with medical words, all the time knowing his own ultimate motives. It is calculated. It is way more than an impulsive error.
I questioned myself endlessly, and suffer greatly over it. If something doesn’t sound right, or feel right. Please LISTEN TO YOUR INNER WORKINGS……they are important.