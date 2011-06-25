Fight in wash leads deputies to stun victim

TEMECULA – A fight over a teenaged girl in an arroyo near Temecula has led to a 31-year-old man being jailed for allegedly beating up two teenaged boys, and sheriff’s deputies said today they needed a stun gun and handcuffs to subdue two agitated teenagers after the fight.
Jose Joseph Gutierrez, 31, was arrested for suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon for injuring two teens during a fight over a teenaged girl in a wash in Temecula, the Riverside County sheriff’s department said in a statement.
One 16-year-old male victim was found bleeding heavily from a head wound, and another 16-year-old boy was knocked out, the department said. One of those two teens was arrested, along with a 15-year-old boy, in the aftermath of the incident, deputies said.
The two juveniles had been in a group that was involved in a fight Friday with Gutierrez in a nearby wash after a verbal argument over the girl, the report said.
Gutierrez allegedly slammed one 16-year-old boy’s head into the ground, and knocked out a second 16-year old boy, who was later located and examined by paramedics before being released to his parents.
When the deputy arrived at the juveniles’ residence in the 39700 block of Rustic Glen Drive at 5:52 p.m. Friday, he found two injured males inside but met resistance, according to the department statement.
The officer handcuffed a third boy, aged 15, and was in the process of handcuffing the 16-year-old with the head wound when the younger boy slipped his handcuffs off and advanced towards the officer, the report said.
The subject’s mother was unsuccessful in restraining the boy, and the officer used a stun gun to subdue him, according deputies. Both teens were arrested without further incident and hospitalized for treatment of their injuries.
They were treated and released at a hospital, and later booked into the Southwest Juvenile Hall for suspicion of delaying, obstructing or resisting an officer during the performance of his duties.
Officers found Gutierrez at a nearby residence where he was arrested. He was booked today into the Southwest Detention Center in Temecula and was held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
They tased a child!! Come on now!
wow, you’d think after getting some "sense knocked into them" the first time, they would have had enough and complied with the police…LOL
Well, justice watch, would you rather they be shot? Imagine you are the deputy and you are in an unfamiliar environment by yourself where you are outnumbered and while you are attempting to perform your duty you are attacked by someone who you don’t know might try to take your weapon and use it on you, or just fist fight you and make it hard to defend yourself against them and whoever else might think it’s a good time to jump on you. Three or four on one? That’s what’s in the officers head, they know to expect that, that’s the way these punks fight. It’s never one on one and the officer knows that. The little punk is lucky he didn’t get his a.. shot dead. The officer has to use the lowest level of force necessary to stop the offender, but its a split second life or death decision on the officer. Does he think he can subdue the offender and keep everyone else there from trying to beat his ass or kill him, or what. Imagine yourself in the deputy’s position here. What would you do? You give verbal commands to stop that are ignored, and he’s coming after you. If he gets your weapon, he could use it on you. The are all his friends around too. What do you do? Run away? The officer did what he had to do, which was to use the least amount of force necessary to subdue the offender and protect himself. It could have been much different, the suspect could have just complied and cooperated in the first place, which is exactly what eh should have done to begin with. If the suspect had cooperated, this would have probably never happened at all. Child or not, a 15 year old can and will grab your weapon and may try to use it on you as fast as a 30 year old would, maybe even before a 30 year old would. Just because they are young doesn’t mean they aren’t dangerous and ready to do it. When it’s your life on the line, would you take that chance? As soon as an officer hesitates even a split second to stop and think I’ll let this punk get at me and hope this punk and his friends won’t hurt or kill me, I won’t tase him because I’m scared someone might cry about using excessive force, or anything like that. You would do what, exactly, in this situation? Tell us. Would you runaway? Would you tase him? Would you shoot him? Would you just plain ol’ fist fight him and anyone else that wants to jump in and hope you can retain your weapons so they won’t grab them and use them back on you? Tell us, what would you do exactly? The punk is lucky he didn’t get shot dead. Slipping your cuffs and rushing a cop that is surrounded by others he’s trying to apprehend is asking to get shot. I’ve been in that situation, you don’t have much choice as a cop. Your actions are dictated by the suspect. You have a ladder of force you use. You use the least amount of force needed to stop the suspect from doing whatever it is they are doing. Cops have much more tools now they can use that are less than lethal, tasers are one of them. The fact they have them and use them the way they do is so they can preserve life in situations where it may work to stop the suspect, where as before they didn’t have these non lethal tools. Try doing some research into use of force, and imagine yourself in this situation. I can guarantee you, the last thing you would do as an officer in such situations is to let the suspect get you. Its a little harder than it looks, guy. If you really want to know why cops do what they do like this, you can put yourself through POST school. I guarantee you will learn a lot and you will have a much better understanding. It really gets you to think things through, and not just react emotionally to what you see on the surface. There’s a whole lot more to it.
a 16 yr old mind in a man’s body? Of course they tased him! Are you kidding?
This kid is lucky. The article said he got out of his handcuffs and "advanced" on the officer. For some reason, cops prefer their 9mm to a fist fight?Probably because they can’t risk a suspect getting a hold of it. Using the taser is the only obvious option! Still, I’m not sure how this whole ordeal started? The article doesn’t specify what the initial confontation was about? Just something about a teenage girl? I guess the 31 year old can brag to his friends now, that not only did he beat up 2 kids, but, his fists are now considered "deadly weapons"!!
Tell me more. I am sooo greatful we have the commission on Peace Officer Standards in Training to set the bar for proper conduct. I am not the reactionary one here.I did not inflict traumatic, "less lethal" wounds on a child. I am not a Joe Public novice without a decent understanding of LE and public service tactics. As a matter of fact, my elevated knowledge base contributes to the formation of my opinion in this matter. Thuggery, and the abuse of "righteous " privilege doesn’t change when the offending party is hiding behind a brass star. Tough guy, shoot-first "diplomacy " has NO place in the public service sector.
That’s right, I forgot…the conservative, practical response to conflict is aggression. How could I be so quick to dismiss the horribly antiquated notion of "eye for an eye". Silly me!
a taser? That kid is lucky he didn’t get shot.
Rcjw, your lack of understanding and outright ignorance are appalling and proven by your inability to respond with an articulate and meaningful answer. Obviously isn’t worth the time it takes to explain it to you as common sense is lost on you it seems. You remind me of the type of person that screams police brutality when police professionally perform their duties and cry foul when they don’t come fast enough when you need their help. Enough said about that, all future responses from you will be expeditiously ignored. Have a nice day and drive safe.
Hey rivcojusticewatch…. I’ve known plenty of 15 year olds who would be capable of kicking your … in a heartbeat.
Why arrest the Adult?????? He was only keeping the out-of-control 15-16 year olds from assulting a young woman.