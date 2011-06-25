Fight in wash leads deputies to stun victim

TEMECULA – A fight over a teenaged girl in an arroyo near Temecula has led to a 31-year-old man being jailed for allegedly beating up two teenaged boys, and sheriff’s deputies said today they needed a stun gun and handcuffs to subdue two agitated teenagers after the fight.

Jose Joseph Gutierrez, 31, was arrested for suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon for injuring two teens during a fight over a teenaged girl in a wash in Temecula, the Riverside County sheriff’s department said in a statement.

One 16-year-old male victim was found bleeding heavily from a head wound, and another 16-year-old boy was knocked out, the department said. One of those two teens was arrested, along with a 15-year-old boy, in the aftermath of the incident, deputies said.

The two juveniles had been in a group that was involved in a fight Friday with Gutierrez in a nearby wash after a verbal argument over the girl, the report said.

Gutierrez allegedly slammed one 16-year-old boy’s head into the ground, and knocked out a second 16-year old boy, who was later located and examined by paramedics before being released to his parents.

When the deputy arrived at the juveniles’ residence in the 39700 block of Rustic Glen Drive at 5:52 p.m. Friday, he found two injured males inside but met resistance, according to the department statement.

The officer handcuffed a third boy, aged 15, and was in the process of handcuffing the 16-year-old with the head wound when the younger boy slipped his handcuffs off and advanced towards the officer, the report said.

The subject’s mother was unsuccessful in restraining the boy, and the officer used a stun gun to subdue him, according deputies. Both teens were arrested without further incident and hospitalized for treatment of their injuries.

They were treated and released at a hospital, and later booked into the Southwest Juvenile Hall for suspicion of delaying, obstructing or resisting an officer during the performance of his duties.

Officers found Gutierrez at a nearby residence where he was arrested. He was booked today into the Southwest Detention Center in Temecula and was held in lieu of $25,000 bail.