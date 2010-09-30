Former County child welfare worker pleads guilty to imprisoning and committing lewd acts on a minor in his care

RIVERSIDE – A former Riverside County child welfare worker pleaded guilty today to imprisoning and committing lewd acts on a 15-year-old boy who had been under his care.

Sean Lamont Birdsong admitted one count each of assault with intent to rape or sodomize, lewd acts on a minor, child endangerment, false imprisonment and witness intimidation, with an enhancement for committing the latter crime while out on bail.

The plea was made during a status hearing before Riverside County Superior Court Judge Richard T. Fields, who sentenced the 38-year-old defendant to five years in state prison.

He would have faced nine years behind bars if convicted on all counts.

Deputy District Attorney Will Robinson objected to the court’s decision to accept the plea, wanting the case to go before a jury. ”But Judge Fields is fair, and he made his decision based on the facts and issued what he believed was a fair sentence,” the prosecutor said.

Riverside police arrested Birdsong on Sept. 22, 2009, after the victim alleged the defendant, then employed with Riverside County Child Protective Services, touched him inappropriately and tried to get him drunk.

Birdsong had been assigned to the teen’s case and had him placed in a Rubidoux foster home.

The defendant contacted the boy a day later, saying he had come up with a better arrangement and wanted the youth to meet him down the street, according to Robinson.

He said Birdsong picked up the boy in a county-owned van and drove him to a liquor store, where the defendant purchased some Coke and a bottle of Bacardi rum, then drove back to his Palm Avenue apartment in Riverside.

Once inside, Birdsong mixed a few drinks and pressed the victim to consume the alcohol, but he resisted, at which point Birdsong told the boy he was armed with a gun and the teen had better follow his instructions, according to Robinson.

”He crawls over and starts touching the boy’s thigh,” the prosecutor said. ”The kid gets up and Birdsong follows him.”

Robinson said the defendant pinned the boy against a wall. The boy told his captor that he was frightened and needed to go outside for some air, which Birdsong permitted, according to the prosecutor.

He said the youth located a woman walking through the apartment complex and told her what was going on, prompting her to call police.

Officers arrived a short time later and, after questioning the boy and Birdsong, placed the latter under arrest.

Birdsong resigned from CPS a few weeks later.

Following his arrest last September, the defendant posted a $50,000 bond and was released. But according to the District Attorney’s Office, the victim told authorities that Birdsong called him, making threats.

A bail review hearing was held in March, during which both the boy and the defendant testified, leading Fields to revoke Birdsong’s earlier bail and increase it five times the original amount.

He apparently didn’t have the assets to cover the new bond and was jailed.